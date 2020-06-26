Did you know this simple trick to peel onion?

There is actually a simple and instant way to peel onion. (representational image, source: getty images) There is actually a simple and instant way to peel onion. (representational image, source: getty images)

Onion is a commonly used ingredient in most Indian dishes. Peeling and chopping onion, however, can be a difficult task and take up a lot of cooking time, not to mention how it leaves you teary-eyed.

Looks like there is actually a very simple and instant way to peel onion. A video that is now doing the rounds on social media shows how:

According to the video posted by James Rembo from Denver, all you need to do is cut the onion into half and then punch it in the middle to loosen the peel and remove. The clip has also been going viral on TikTok.

“I thought people might deem it clever but I had no idea the wild amount of varied responses I’d get out of simply thumping an onion in half and pointing at it,” Rembo was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

“I love cooking. While living in Brooklyn a while back I began cooking three meals a day and practising fundamentals as if I were in culinary school. I have much more fun in the kitchen now,” he added.

