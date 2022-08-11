Boil eggs without breaking, remove turmeric stain from crockery with these simple tips

Cooking can feel like a task for those who do not enjoy it — especially, chopping, cleaning and peeling. But, certain hacks and tips can make the process seem like a breeze, and we are here to help you with just that! Today, we bring you some life-saving tips that are sure to help you save a lot of time in the kitchen.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared several such tips on her Instagram account, check them out below:

Also Read | 5 simple kitchen hacks to make your life easier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria (@masterchefpankajbhadouria)

How to get rid of cockroaches

Cockroaches in the kitchen are a nightmare. Period. And there is no denying that getting rid of them is not easy either. So, if there has been a cockroach attack on your kitchen, just follow the chef’s advice and sprinkle some boric powder in the corner of the drawers and shelves and let the magic unfold!

How to boil eggs

When boiling eggs, add a little white vinegar. Doing so will not only make it easier for you to peel them, but if an egg breaks during while boiling it would not spread in the water either.

How to peel ginger easily

You don’t require a knife to peel ginger. “You can use a spoon to scrape it,” she said in the video.

How to boil vegetables for a brighter colour

Add a pinch of sugar while boiling or blanching vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. It will give them a beautiful colour.

Advertisement

Also Read | Use these genius kitchen hacks to save time and manage your kitchen well

How to remove turmeric stain from crockery

Yellow-stained crockery is not what you want to serve your guests in. All you need to do is rub them with baking soda base, let it sit for 30 minutes and then wash with water.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!