scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Boil eggs without breaking, remove turmeric stain from crockery with these simple tips

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared several such tips on her Instagram account, check them out here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 11, 2022 5:45:55 pm
Try these simple tips today! (Photo: Freepik)

Cooking can feel like a task for those who do not enjoy it — especially, chopping, cleaning and peeling. But, certain hacks and tips can make the process seem like a breeze, and we are here to help you with just that! Today, we bring you some life-saving tips that are sure to help you save a lot of time in the kitchen.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

MasterChef Pankaj Bhadouria shared several such tips on her Instagram account, check them out below:

Also Read |5 simple kitchen hacks to make your life easier

 

How to get rid of cockroaches

Cockroaches in the kitchen are a nightmare. Period. And there is no denying that getting rid of them is not easy either. So, if there has been a cockroach attack on your kitchen, just follow the chef’s advice and sprinkle some boric powder in the corner of the drawers and shelves and let the magic unfold!

How to boil eggs

When boiling eggs, add a little white vinegar. Doing so will not only make it easier for you to peel them, but if an egg breaks during while boiling it would not spread in the water either.

How to peel ginger easily

You don’t require a knife to peel ginger. “You can use a spoon to scrape it,” she said in the video.

How to boil vegetables for a brighter colour

Add a pinch of sugar while boiling or blanching vegetables like peas, carrots, and beans. It will give them a beautiful colour.

Advertisement
Also Read |Use these genius kitchen hacks to save time and manage your kitchen well

How to remove turmeric stain from crockery

Yellow-stained crockery is not what you want to serve your guests in. All you need to do is rub them with baking soda base, let it sit for 30 minutes and then wash with water.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, NCRB data shows otherwise

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 05:45:55 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

3

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Explained: RBI has ordered Pune's Rupee Cooperative Bank to shut down; wh...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Punjab CM accepts resignation of doctor 'humiliated' by minister

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Lalu, Nitish and a tune that defines Bihar's political drama

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened
Explained

Court orders CBI to probe Walayar sisters rape case further; here's what happened

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Stop lowering dignity of PM post by talking of black magic: Rahul

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

raksha bandhan
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Here’s how the country is celebrating the festival
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement