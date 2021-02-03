scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 03, 2021
Latest news

Buying potatoes? Here’s how to pick the best ones

Make sure you consider these tips the next time to go out to buy potatoes, suggested chef Kunal Kapur

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | February 3, 2021 4:40:45 pm
potatoesYour guide to buying the best potatoes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Grocery shopping may seem like the most boring task but it is an important part of everyone’s lives. However, it is not just about buying the first thing you see at the nearest store, it is important to pay attention to what you are buying, especially the fruits and vegetables. If you too feel confused about how to pick the best foods for yourself, we have some help.

Chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share important tips when heading out to the market to buy potatoes or aloo.

 

“Sharing with you some tips on buying the right potato on your next trip to the market,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to him,

*Don’t buy soft ones. Buy the firm and tight ones.
*Avoid potatoes with sprouting.
*Don’t buy potatoes with a greenish-tinge or green colour on top.
*Wash the potatoes only before use. Don’t wash them after getting them from the market. The moisture on top of the potato spoils it faster.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

You must check out these gorgeous pictures of Manisha Koirala today

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 03: Latest News

Advertisement