Buying potatoes? Here’s how to pick the best ones

Grocery shopping may seem like the most boring task but it is an important part of everyone’s lives. However, it is not just about buying the first thing you see at the nearest store, it is important to pay attention to what you are buying, especially the fruits and vegetables. If you too feel confused about how to pick the best foods for yourself, we have some help.

Chef Kunal Kapur recently took to Instagram to share important tips when heading out to the market to buy potatoes or aloo.

“Sharing with you some tips on buying the right potato on your next trip to the market,” he said.

According to him,

*Don’t buy soft ones. Buy the firm and tight ones.

*Avoid potatoes with sprouting.

*Don’t buy potatoes with a greenish-tinge or green colour on top.

*Wash the potatoes only before use. Don’t wash them after getting them from the market. The moisture on top of the potato spoils it faster.

