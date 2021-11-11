scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 11, 2021
Simple test to check adulteration in sugar at home

FSSAI shared a simple test to detect sugar adulteration with urea

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 11, 2021 11:30:41 am
Here's how to check sugar adulteration

We all buy ingredients and food items from the brands we think are the best. But sometimes these products can be adulterated, and can lead to various health issues, and also have carcinogenic effects.

So, in case you just bought some sugar and are now wondering how to detect even the slightest trace of adulteration, if any, we have your back with this simple trick shared by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The statutory body recently shared a hack to detect urea adulteration in sugar crystals and even artificial sweeteners.

 

Notably, an increased amount of urea in the body can be harmful in many ways. According to a study published in The Atlas of Science, urea exerts, both direct and indirect, toxic effects on several organs. A high urea level causes changes in the gut bacteria, inflammation in the intestinal walls which also causes cell death.

How to detect adulteration?

Method

*Take some sugar. Add it to water.
*Mix until it dissolves.

How to know?

*If there is no smell of ammonia, it is unadulterated
*If you can smell ammonia, it is adulterated

How does ammonia smell?

Ammonia, a colourless gas, is a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen. It has a strong odour that smells like urine or sweat. The gas compound occurs naturally in water, soil, and the air, and is also found in plants, animals, and the human body, as per medicalnewstoday.com.

Previously, FSSAI had also shared a trick to detect adulteration in black pepper. To test that, all you need to do is crush black pepper with your thumb. If it breaks easily, it is mixed with blackberries, making it unsafe for consumption.

