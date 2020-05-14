Save your utensils, try this easy pasta in a cup recipe

Beat your hunger pangs within 5 minutes with this easy recipe! (Photo: Getty) Beat your hunger pangs within 5 minutes with this easy recipe! (Photo: Getty)

It is that time of the day when those uninvited hunger pangs knock on your door and you want to eat something that not only tastes good but is also super easy to prepare. So welcome pasta in a mug which barely takes 5 minutes to make using ingredients that are easily available at home. So why wait, lets get started right away!

Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

You can make a dhokla in a mug; here’s how

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Water

Salt (to taste)

1/2 cup – Macaroni

Oregano (pinch)

Red chilli flakes

Mozzarella cheese

11/2 tbsp – Pasta sauce

3 tbsp – Milk

Steps

*Take a big microwave-safe mug and add half cup macaroni and water along with a pinch of salt to it. Give it a good mix and heat it in the microwave for a minute. Once it starts boiling, mix it again and microwave for another minute.

*To it, add pasta sauce, oregano and mix well. Add the milk to make it creamy.

Here’s how you can bake a cake in a mug in less than two minutes

*Now add some grated cheese and mix well. Before you pop it in the microwave again, you can add a tbsp of butter (optional).

*Microwave it again for 11/2 minutes, and there you have your cheesy pasta!

*Garnish it with grated cheese and some mixed herb seasoning.

Are you going to try this recipe?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd