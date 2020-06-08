Craving muffins? You must check out this simple recipe

Muffins area great way to keep those hunger pangs away! (Photo: Getty) Muffins area great way to keep those hunger pangs away! (Photo: Getty)

We always say yes to muffins. Why not? They are simple and easy to make, taste amazing, and always work as a great snacking option. So if you agree or relate to any of these reasons, you have to check out the recipe below. The best part? All you need is some basic, easily-available ingredients!

Ingredients

1 cup – Thick fresh cream

1/3 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Self-raising flour

1 tsp – Vanilla essence

Steps

*Preheat your oven to 180-degree Celsius. In a glass bowl pour a heaped cup of self-raising flour along with 1/3 cup of sugar.

*To this, add 1 cup of thick fresh cream, 1 tsp vanilla essence and fold the mixture until it is well-combined.

*Now take a muffin tray and coat it with a bit of oil. Then pour the batter in the muffin holes.

*Next, pop it in the oven for about 15 minutes. Allow it to cool down and enjoy it either just like that or coat it with ganache (here’s how you can make it. Click here)

Enjoy!

