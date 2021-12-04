In the mood for something different for breakfast? Try this easy recipe!

While the jury is still out on whether breakfast is the most important meal of the day, it surely is the most exciting. And whether you are an advocate of dessert for breakfast or prefer savoury options, chef Chinu Vaze’s muesli recipe is surely something you can enjoy in the morning or as a snack during any time of the day. It can be prepared ahead in batches and stored so that you don’t have to make your breakfast last minute.

Vaze shared the recipe, which is her neighbour’s, on Instagram, saying, “I’ve been wanting to make muesli at home for ages! You know sometimes how you get in your own way by over-thinking? Should I keep oats as a base or some other kind of puffed millet, what sweetener.” She also added, “We had a bit of confusion whether it was granola or muesli. What’s the difference anyway?”

Check out the recipe for the muesli here.

Ingredients:

2 cups rolled oats

2 cups kurmura

1/4 cup olive oil/ avocado oil

1/4 cup maple syrup/ honey

1/4 cup chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds

1/4 cup almonds/ cashew

1/4 cup chopped dates

1/2 cup mixed berries/ raisins/ dry fruits

1 tsp Himalayan pink salt

Method:

*In a big bowl, put in the oats and kurmura. Add in the oil and maple syrup.

*Throw in all the other toppings (add anything you like, just in proportion). Add the salt and mix well

*In a big baking tray, put baking paper and pour in the muesli in a thick layer and press it down with a spatula.

*Bake at 160 degrees for 15-25 minutes. If it feels hard and crisp and looks golden, it’s done.

*Take it out and cool for 15 minutes. Break it in chunks or with a knife for granola bars or break it up into ‘muenola’

Vaze further notes, “You can change it up as you like. As you can see there are no real measurements how Sam makes it. He just tastes to see if it’s sweet enough, looks to see if the oil covers everything, makes a thick layer of it while baking, and breaks up chunks of it. You could even keep it chunky and eat like granola bars. Or muesli bars. Or whatever they are!”

