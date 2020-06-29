Simple hacks for a stress-free kitchen experience

Sanjeev Kapoor’s tips make life easier in the kitchen. Check them out. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram) Sanjeev Kapoor’s tips make life easier in the kitchen. Check them out. (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/Instagram)

For all those cooking and spending time in the kitchen, no two days are the same. While some turn out to be great, others are best forgotten. If you too are having one of those ‘bad kitchen days’, here are some kitchen hacks straight from chef Sanjeev Kapoor that are sure to make cooking a smooth experience.

Check them out below:

How to increase shelf life of ginger garlic paste

Ginger garlic paste is a staple in most Indian kitchens. And if you keep ground ginger garlic paste in your refrigerator, here is a quick tip the chef suggested: To increase the shelf life of ginger garlic paste, add some salt and oil immediately after grinding it.

How to retain the colour of green vegetables

As per Kapoor, one should never cover green vegetables while cooking them. Covering the vessel turns their bright colour to pale green.

Want crispy puris?

The trick is to add a tablespoon of semolina or rava to whole wheat flour.

How to keep coconut fresh

Coconuts can be scraped in advance and frozen in batches. Take it out 10-15 minutes before and use it as and when required.

How to prevent mushrooms from turning soggy

Mushrooms tend to absorb water, so you don’t need to wash them. Clean with a damp cloth instead so that the dish does not turn out soggy.

How to enhance the shelf life of sugar

Put 4-5 cloves in sugar.

Interesting, right?

