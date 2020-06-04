Ever made a dish with cactus? Try this simple, healthy sabzi recipe

Cactus can help improve immunity. (Source: gettyimages, chefkunal/Instagram) Cactus can help improve immunity. (Source: gettyimages, chefkunal/Instagram)

Did you know cactus leaves are edible? Turns out you can make a delicious dish with it too. Chef Kunal Kapur recently showed us how to make it.

“Cactus, strangely enough, makes for a tasty veg preparation. Cactus when cooked with spices tastes like bhindi #okra. The nopales variety is quite commonly eaten and yes cactus is not poisonous in fact finds its mention in #ayurveda,” the celebrity chef wrote alongside a video in which he demonstrates the recipe. It is also an antioxidant.

Benefits of cactus plant

According to myupchar.com, cactus leaves help improve immunity and reduce inflammation, keeping illnesses at bay. Nopales is also known to be effective in weight loss as it is low in fat and calorie. Further, it helps in management and prevention of diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels. Here are some other immunity-boosting superfoods you can eat.

To make the dish, you need first scrape off the thorns from the leaf. You can do this with a knife. Then peel off the thick edges of the leaf with a peeler or knife. Dip it in a bowl of water and clean it. Now dry it. The cactus leaf is now ready for cooking. Try Kunal’s recipe:

Ingredients

2 – Cactus leaves (diced)

Ghee

Hing (Asafoetida)

2-3 – Red chilli (dried)

Jeera (Cumin)

Sauf (fennel)

Garlic (chopped)

Salt to taste

Red chilli powder

Turmeric

Coriander powder

Amchur powder (Dried mango)

Onion (chopped)

Method

*Heat a pan and add to it little ghee, some asafoetida, cumin, red chilli (dried), fennel, garlic, and saute.

* To this, add cactus and toss. Add salt and toss. Let it cook for about 20-25 mins.

* Now add a little red chilli powder and turmeric. Add about half a spoon of coriander powder and amchur powder, and cook.

* Add some chopped onions and let it cook for about five minutes by covering it with a lid.

* Check after five minutes to see if it is cooked well, that is, the cactus is tender. Plate it and serve.

