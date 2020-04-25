Planning a simple curry? Count on this easy recipe for kala chana

Let your plate be full of protein with this easy recipe. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image) Let your plate be full of protein with this easy recipe. (Source: File Photo/Representative Image)

Given the prevailing lockdown and the need to make the best use of whatever is available, it can become challenging to think of recipes that are a crowd-pleaser or will appeal to the whole family. For those challenging days, chef Atul Kochhar suggests an easy and healthy recipe that would find takers.

He made Aloo and Kala Chana Curry or Potatoes and Black Chickpeas Curry.

Here is what the chef had to say. “Perfect recipe from the leftovers and for a vegan / Vegetarian Day! Extremely easy recipe to please the crowd. I have used potatoes but feel free to substitute potatoes with paneer or even turnips. Canned black chickpeas can be used for this recipe. However, do not use the preserving liquid in the cooking. 200gm dried black chickpeas will be equal to 400 gm canned chickpeas,” he captioned the video on Instagram.

Here’s the recipe.

Potatoes and Black Chickpeas Curry

Serves 4

Ingredients

300g- Potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

200g – Kala Chana (black chickpeas), boiled, cooking liquor retained

2tbsp – Vegetable oil

1tsp – Cumin seeds

1” – Cinnamon stick

3 no – Cloves

1/4tsp – Peppercorns

2 no – Green cardamom, bruised open

1tbsp – Ginger, chopped

1tbsp – Garlic, chopped

1tbsp – Coriander powder

1/2tsp – Turmeric powder

1/4tsp – Red chili powder

1tsp – Amchur (mango powder)

1/2tsp – Garam masala powder

3 no – Medium tomatoes, blended in a blender

Salt to taste

1tbsp – Chopped coriander leaves

Method

*Heat oil in wok and add cumin, cinnamon, cloves, peppercorns and cardamom.

*Add chopped ginger and garlic – saute for two minutes until fragrant.

*Add potato wedges, powdered spices and mix well. Add half the cooking stock of black chickpeas and cook for 12-15 minutes until potatoes are cooked.

*Add the black chickpeas and tomato puree. Add remaining stock and simmer for another 8-10 minutes to have a thick gravy.

*Add fenugreek leaves, mix well and serve with boiled rice – garnished with chopped coriander leaves.

