A simple cookie recipe to enjoy with your evening tea today

Tea-time snacks are important. Some people like savoury foods to go along with their chai, while some others prefer anything sweet. If you belong to the latter category, here is a simple eggless cookie recipe, courtesy of chef Sandeep Pandit, ex MasterChef Australia contestant.
Ingredients
● 150 g plain flour
● Pinch of salt
● 2 crushed cardamom pods (seeds only)
● 100 g butter
● 50 g sugar
Method
* Preheat the oven at 180-190-degrees Celsius.
* Mix flour, salt and cardamom (dry mixture).
* Mix the butter and sugar (wet mixture).
* Mix the dry and wet mixtures together and form a smooth cookie dough.
* Put it in the fridge for 15 minutes.
* Shape small cookie dough balls and flatten them into cookies.
* Smoothen any cracks that form on the edges.
* Place the cookies in a baking tray, lined with parchment/baking paper.
* Place the tray in the fridge for 15 minutes.
* Take out the tray from the refrigerator and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.
* For darker cookies, bake for a few additional minutes (2-4) at 200-degree C. Increase the temperature at the end.
Enjoy with a cup of chai!
