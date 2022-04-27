A simple cookie recipe to enjoy with your evening tea today

Tea-time snacks are important. Some people like savoury foods to go along with their chai, while some others prefer anything sweet. If you belong to the latter category, here is a simple eggless cookie recipe, courtesy of chef Sandeep Pandit, ex MasterChef Australia contestant.

Read on.

Ingredients

● 150 g plain flour

● Pinch of salt

● 2 crushed cardamom pods (seeds only)

● 100 g butter

● 50 g sugar

Method

* Preheat the oven at 180-190-degrees Celsius.

* Mix flour, salt and cardamom (dry mixture).

* Mix the butter and sugar (wet mixture).

* Mix the dry and wet mixtures together and form a smooth cookie dough.

* Put it in the fridge for 15 minutes.

* Shape small cookie dough balls and flatten them into cookies.

* Smoothen any cracks that form on the edges.

* Place the cookies in a baking tray, lined with parchment/baking paper.

* Place the tray in the fridge for 15 minutes.

* Take out the tray from the refrigerator and bake in the oven for 15 minutes.

* For darker cookies, bake for a few additional minutes (2-4) at 200-degree C. Increase the temperature at the end.

Enjoy with a cup of chai!

