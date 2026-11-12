Sidharth Malhotra says Kiara Advani gets ‘hangry’: ‘Dad’s only advice to him is…’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared some of the most honest tidbits about their life in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Talking to Karan Johar, Sidharth shared, “She gets hangry”. Kiara described, “My dad’s only advice to him is: if she is ever moody, just feed her.”

Sidharth shared, “He (Kiara’s father) is like, I have taken good care of my daughter. Just make sure you feed her on time.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Taking a cue from the revelation, we asked an expert why hunger makes some people irritable or angry.