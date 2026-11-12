Sidharth Malhotra says Kiara Advani gets ‘hangry’: ‘Dad’s only advice to him is…’

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Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared some of the most honest tidbits about their life in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan. Talking to Karan Johar, Sidharth shared, “She gets hangry”. Kiara described, “My dad’s only advice to him is: if she is ever moody, just feed her.”
Sidharth shared, “He (Kiara’s father) is like, I have taken good care of my daughter. Just make sure you feed her on time.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Taking a cue from the revelation, we asked an expert why hunger makes some people irritable or angry.
The term ‘hangry’ describes feeling irritated, frustrated, or short-tempered when hungry. There is a physiological reason behind it. “When we go for long periods without eating, blood glucose levels can fall, reducing the readily available energy supply to the brain. This can affect mood, concentration, and emotional regulation. Hunger also triggers hormonal responses, including increased ghrelin, which signals the brain that the body needs food. These changes, combined with fatigue and discomfort, can make some individuals more sensitive or impatient than usual,” described Dt Gulnaaz Shaikh, clinical nutritionist at Healthyz Thane.
Does skipping meals make a person more prone to experiencing these mood changes?
Yes, particularly when someone has long gaps between meals or follows an irregular eating schedule, Shaikh mentioned.
“Skipping meals can lead to intense hunger later, making it harder to regulate food portions and sometimes encouraging impulsive food choices. However, the response varies from person to person. Someone who has eaten a balanced meal with adequate protein, fibre and healthy fats may feel satisfied for longer, whereas a meal consisting largely of refined carbohydrates may not provide the same level of satiety.”
What kind of foods can help prevent sudden hunger and keep energy levels stable?
The key is to combine different nutrients rather than relying on carbohydrates alone. Shaikh told indianexpress.com that meals containing whole grains, pulses, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds and protein sources such as eggs, paneer or curd help provide sustained energy and improve satiety. “For people with long working hours, small snacks such as fruit with nuts, roasted chana, yoghurt or sprouts can help bridge the gap between meals. Adequate hydration is equally important, as thirst can sometimes be mistaken for hunger,” said Shaikh.
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Is becoming hangry occasionally normal, or can frequent episodes indicate an underlying concern?
Occasional irritability when hungry is generally normal. However, frequent episodes accompanied by excessive sweating, shakiness, dizziness, palpitations, or weakness should not be ignored, as they may indicate blood glucose fluctuations or other underlying concerns. “People with diabetes, in particular, should be mindful of meal timings and monitor their glucose levels as advised. Ultimately, eating at regular intervals, choosing balanced meals and recognising early hunger signals can help prevent extreme hunger and the mood changes associated with it,” Shaikh noted.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.