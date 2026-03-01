Siddhant Chaturvedi explains the right way to eat litti-chokha: ‘Ghee chahiye…’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Traditional foods often carry more nutrition than they are given credit for. And when the conversation turns to litti-chokha, it’s usually about comfort, nostalgia, and generous servings of ghee. In an interview with Curly Tales, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his love for the dish, explaining the authentic way to eat it, “Ghee chahiye… Chokha, mashed potato type, usme ghee daalte hai, isme bhi sattu bhara hai...”
But beyond the indulgence, how healthy is litti-chokha really? Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, breaks it down
According to Dt Sheikh, the combination is more balanced than it appears. “Litti is typically stuffed with sattu, which is roasted gram flour rich in plant protein and fibre. This combination promotes satiety and supports steady digestion,” she explains.
Sattu, made from roasted Bengal gram, offers complex carbohydrates and protein — making it more sustaining than refined flour fillings.
Chokha — traditionally prepared with mashed brinjal, tomatoes, potatoes, onions and mustard oil — contributes micronutrients and fibre.
“Chokha adds antioxidants, vitamins, and gut-friendly fibre from vegetables. When you combine that with the protein from sattu and some healthy fats, you actually get carbohydrates, protein, fibre, and fats in one meal,” says Dt Sheikh.
She adds, “A small amount of ghee not only enhances flavour but also helps in the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E and K. The key is moderation,” she adds.
Dt Sheikh says litti-chokha can be metabolically friendly when eaten mindfully. “Sattu has a low to moderate glycaemic impact. When paired with fibre-rich vegetables in chokha, it slows glucose absorption and helps maintain better blood sugar stability compared to refined flour meals,” she explains.
That said, portion size makes all the difference. “Two medium littis with a moderate serving of chokha and limited ghee can fit well into a balanced diet. Overeating or adding excess fat significantly increases the calorie load,” she cautions.
“Baking litti instead of roasting it with excess fat reduces unnecessary calorie addition. Also, using minimal ghee and increasing the vegetable portion improves fibre intake,” Dt Sheikh advises.
She also suggests expanding the chokha base beyond potatoes. “Adding more roasted brinjal, tomatoes, and even seasonal vegetables reduces the overall glycaemic load while enhancing nutrient density,” she says. Ghee in controlled portions is not harmful for most healthy individuals. The issue arises when portion sizes are unchecked, she clarifies.
Dt Sheikh reiterates that Litti-chokha “need not be avoided,” adding that sensible portions and small modifications make it a wholesome meal.