Siddhant Chaturvedi explains the right way to eat litti-chokha: ‘Ghee chahiye…’

Traditional foods often carry more nutrition than they are given credit for. And when the conversation turns to litti-chokha, it’s usually about comfort, nostalgia, and generous servings of ghee. In an interview with Curly Tales, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared his love for the dish, explaining the authentic way to eat it, “Ghee chahiye… Chokha, mashed potato type, usme ghee daalte hai, isme bhi sattu bhara hai...”

But beyond the indulgence, how healthy is litti-chokha really? Dt Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, breaks it down

How balanced is litti-chokha nutritionally?

According to Dt Sheikh, the combination is more balanced than it appears. “Litti is typically stuffed with sattu, which is roasted gram flour rich in plant protein and fibre. This combination promotes satiety and supports steady digestion,” she explains.