Would you like to try Shruti Haasan’s yummy, healthy jackfruit wrap?

Shruti Haasan is on a culinary roll and has been sharing some delicious recipes, ranging from the easiest omelette recipe to ice-cream and choco coffee mousse, on her Instagram feed. This time also she impressed us with a healthy jackfruit wrap which she shared alongside the caption, “I can’t even begin to describe how good this wrap was!! I made three of them and it was super filling and healthy”. Not only that, the actor also shared a few do’s and don’ts to keep in mind if you plan on making one. So why wait?

Check out the recipe below.

Got ripe bananas? Give this yummy cake a try just like Shruti Haasan

Ingredients

Jackfruit

All seasoning herb

Garlic

2- Onions (medium sized)

Raw mango

Cucumbers

Spinach

Red chilli powder

2 cups – All-purpose flour

6 tbsp – Vegetable oil/ coconut oil or olive oil

Thyme

1/2 cup – Aduki beans or rajma

1/2 tsp – Cinnamon powder

Red chilli flakes

Lemon juice

Salt (to taste)

Method:

*Finely chop few garlic pods along with the onions and keep aside. In a bowl, take flour and knead into a dough.

*Take a flat non-stick pan and prepare the base for the wrap by making flat circular rotis using the dough and cooking them just like you make your chappatis.

*Next, in a separate pan add 2 tablespoons of oil and chopped garlic, onion and fry till they turn golden brown on medium flame. To it, add a hint of thyme and red chilli powder and saute. Finally add boiled aduki beans or rajma. Cook for about two minutes.

*Add salt, lemon juice and cinnamon powder. Saute nicely.

*In a separate pan, add 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil and heat a little. Then add red chilli flakes and 3 tablespoons of onion paste. Add the chopped jackfruit and some water; let it cook. At this point, the actor mentioned, “please be ultra patient cooking down the raw jackfruit to an almost pulled pork like texture and add salt or spice as required to balance out the water that diluted the flavour.”

*While you allow it to cook under the lid, keep adding red chilli powder and salt to keep the flavour intact.

*Once the jackfruit mixture is well-cooked, add a bit of lemon juice to it. Top the roti with this mix along with some crispy spinach and pieces of raw mango for a tangy flavour. You can also add freshly chopped cucumber and sauces like chipotle or dressing like thousand islands.

*Wrap all of it together and enjoy your healthy and yummy jackfruit wrap.

Are you going to try this recipe?

