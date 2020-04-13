Shruti Haasan makes cookie ice cream sandwich; check out the recipe here

The actor is on roll with her decadent dessert. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is on roll with her decadent dessert. (Photo: Instagram/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Celebrities are taking on the lockdown with yummy dishes, and have been on top of their cooking game. After Mira Kapoor’s marble cake and Alia Bhatt’s banana cake, we have Shruti Haasan who recently posted on Instagram giving out details of her cookie ice cream sandwich, which is also gluten and dairy-free. If you too are a fan of the decadent dessert just like her, hold on tight because we have just the recipe for you!

Ingredients

1 cup – Almond butter

1 tablespoon – Peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon – Salt

1 teaspoon – Baking powder

1/2 cup – Brown sugar

1 – Egg

1 bar – Semi-sweet dark brown chocolate

Any ice-cream of your choice

Steps

*In a bowl, pour a cup of almond butter and to it add a tablespoon of peanut butter.

*Next, break your eggs and whisk them thoroughly in another bowl. Once that is done keep aside.

*Going back to the bowl which has almond butter and peanut butter, add half a cup of brown sugar along with salt and half a teaspoon of baking powder. Mix it well and add roughly chopped pieces of dark chocolate bar. Add the whisked eggs and mix it all together until it becomes a chunky paste.

*Next, make little balls out of the paste and let them bake in the oven for 12 minutes with a temperature of 180 degree celsius.

*Let them cool and in between add an ice-cream of your choice.

*Once you have the cookie ice-cream sandwich in place, wrap it with a cellophane and place it in the fridge for 3 hours.

Take it out and enjoy!

