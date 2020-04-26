Shruti Haasan made the ‘easiest oven omelette’; check out the recipe

If you scroll through Haasan’s Instagram, you will come across some yummy recipes ranging from coffee choco mousse to baking cakes and more. The actor keeps busy by doing self-timer shots, playing with her cat Clara, and cooking. Recently, she uploaded a video on the ‘easiest oven omelette’ recipe. The entire process and the result looked so yummy that we had to mention it! Check it out below to know more.
Ingredients
- Chopped mushrooms
- Chopped tomatoes
- Chopped green chillis
- Chopped spring onions
- Butter or margarine
- Rosemary herb
- A tablespoon of almond milk or cow’s milk
- 6 medium-sized eggs
- Basic cheese spread
Steps
*In a pan, add 4 tablespoons of butter, green chillies and rosemary herb, saute it and to it add the chopped vegetables like mushrooms, tomatoes and spring onions.
*Then, in a separate bowl, break 6 medium-sized eggs, add a tablespoon of butter along with a tablespoon of almond milk or cow’s milk. Whisk it for a good 2 minutes and to it add the sauteed vegetables.
*Grease an oven tin with butter and add the mixture, and let it bake for 10 minutes at 120-degree Celsius.
*Cut it and sprinkle some parsley.
Enjoy!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.