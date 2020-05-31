Shruti Haasan made ‘chai baked pears’; here’s how you can make it, too

If you love pears, we are you will love this sweet twist to the fruit! (Photo: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram) If you love pears, we are you will love this sweet twist to the fruit! (Photo: Shruti Haasan/ Instagram)

One look at Shruti Haasan’s Instagram and you will see multiple videos of her candid shots, videos of her singing and IGTV videos of her cooking delectable dishes. Along with multiple other Bollywood actors, she, too, leaves no stone unturned to make us want to try her recipes. Recently, the actor posted a video of her making ‘chai baked pears’. She captioned the post like this: “I love the mix of flavours. The Walnut and maple syrup with a sprinkle of chai masala which goes so so well with the pear it’s mental !!! (sic)”

Take a look at her recipe and try your hands at it, too!

Ingredients

Roughly chopped walnuts

4 pears

Cinnamon powder

Chai masala

Butter

Maple syrup

Steps

*Begin by cutting the pears into two equal halves and scooping them out with a spoon.

*Place the half cut pears on an oven tray lined with parchment paper. Fill the scoops with roughly chopped walnuts and sprinkle a bit of chai masala and cinnamon powder on all the pears.

*Next, drizzle a generous amount of maple syrup and a bit of butter on all of them.

*Pop it into the oven for 25 minutes at 190 degrees Celsius.

*Allow it to cool and dive right in!

