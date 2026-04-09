Shoaib Ibrahim says wife Dipika Kakar’s latest blood test reports are normal, doctor has asked her to eat fresh food

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared an update on his wife Dipika Kakar‘s health, saying that her latest blood test results are normal. “I have got some good news. Dipika’s blood test reports are normal. It is almost the same as it was 2 months ago. Hope that it remains the same. She has improved her lifestyle quite a bit,” said Shoaib on his YouTube vlog.

Sharing that there is not much restriction on eating out, yet it has been next to negligible, Shoaib said, “The doctor didn’t say anything about dietary restrictions. The doctor has always said that she should avoid eating out. She has to eat fresh food. She can dine out only on fresh food, cooked and not kept for long. So we have it in our mind. She has also started her diet. Outside food is almost nil. It is, in fact, nil. We have not even stepped outside much. Even if she steps out, she takes food. She is allowed to eat dal, rice from outside, if at all there is a need.”