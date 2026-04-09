Shoaib Ibrahim says wife Dipika Kakar’s latest blood test reports are normal, doctor has asked her to eat fresh food

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Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared an update on his wife Dipika Kakar‘s health, saying that her latest blood test results are normal. “I have got some good news. Dipika’s blood test reports are normal. It is almost the same as it was 2 months ago. Hope that it remains the same. She has improved her lifestyle quite a bit,” said Shoaib on his YouTube vlog.
Sharing that there is not much restriction on eating out, yet it has been next to negligible, Shoaib said, “The doctor didn’t say anything about dietary restrictions. The doctor has always said that she should avoid eating out. She has to eat fresh food. She can dine out only on fresh food, cooked and not kept for long. So we have it in our mind. She has also started her diet. Outside food is almost nil. It is, in fact, nil. We have not even stepped outside much. Even if she steps out, she takes food. She is allowed to eat dal, rice from outside, if at all there is a need.”
Talking about the future course of treatment, Shoaib mentioned, “Now, we need to go to the doctor tomorrow to understand the next course of treatment. It is a long battle. Even if the reports are normal, they must be maintained. The treatment is ongoing.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dipika too highlighted the need for mental preparation. “It is good to know that one step is done. Now, I have to prepare the next course of treatment and see how it reacts on the body …what happens…side effects, precautions…so now I have to prepare for that.”
Dr Meghal Sanghavi, oncosurgeon at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, said that normal reports are a positive sign in cancer care. “However, they do not mean that the disease has been completely eliminated or that treatment can stop. Cancer treatment is usually planned in multiple phases, including active therapy, consolidation, and maintenance. This approach ensures that any remaining microscopic disease is addressed and the risk of recurrence is reduced,” said Dr Sanghavi.
So, even if scans or blood reports appear stable, doctors may continue or adjust treatment as part of a long-term plan. This phase focuses on maintaining the response achieved so far and improving outcomes over time.
“Patients should see this as an important milestone rather than the end of treatment. Regular monitoring, sticking to therapy, and timely follow-ups are essential to keep the disease under control,” said Dr Sanghavi.
Lifestyle plays a supportive but crucial role during treatment. Dr Sanghavi emphasised that freshly cooked, hygienic food reduces the risk of infection, which is important when the body is under stress from ongoing therapy. “Avoiding stale, processed, or outside food helps keep gut health and overall immunity strong,” said Dr Sanghavi.
Dr Sanghavi added, “It is not about strict restrictions but rather making safer choices. If eating out, choosing freshly prepared, simple meals like dal and rice is a sensible option.”
Each phase of treatment can bring its own set of responses. “Some patients may experience side effects like fatigue, changes in appetite, or mild digestive issues, while others may tolerate it well. Awareness is key, understanding what to expect, and staying in close contact with the treatment team is important,” said Dr Sanghavi.
Patients typically receive guidance on precautions, diet, and activity levels based on the specific treatment being planned.
Consistency is vital. Even when reports improve, staying on top of treatment, diet, and follow-ups really influences long-term outcomes.
It’s often a marathon, not a sprint. Staying steady, informed, and positive makes a significant difference through each phase of the journey.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.