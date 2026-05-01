Shoaib Ibrahim says doctors advised him that ground black coffee is better for liver than instant mixes: ‘Dipika has also started it’

Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared on his YouTube vlog that Dipika Kakar’s doctors have told him that black coffee is good for the liver. “Now I will have black coffee. Our doctor told us that instant mixes are not that effective. It is better to grind coffee beans and use a coffee maker to make and drink fresh coffee. It is more useful for the liver,” he shared while having a cup.

He mentioned how Dipika, too, has started drinking black coffee. “One should drink 3-4 cups of black coffee in the day. Dipika has also started it. I drink at least two a day. Now, and I will go to the gym….will drink before it once again,” he shared.