Shoaib Ibrahim says doctors advised him that ground black coffee is better for liver than instant mixes: ‘Dipika has also started it’

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Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared on his YouTube vlog that Dipika Kakar’s doctors have told him that black coffee is good for the liver. “Now I will have black coffee. Our doctor told us that instant mixes are not that effective. It is better to grind coffee beans and use a coffee maker to make and drink fresh coffee. It is more useful for the liver,” he shared while having a cup.
He mentioned how Dipika, too, has started drinking black coffee. “One should drink 3-4 cups of black coffee in the day. Dipika has also started it. I drink at least two a day. Now, and I will go to the gym….will drink before it once again,” he shared.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To verify, we reached out to Dr Swapnil Sharma, a consultant in liver transplantation and gastrointestinal surgery at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central.
Black coffee, when consumed in moderation, has been linked to better liver health, he concurred. “It contains natural compounds and antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation and slow fat buildup in the liver. Some research suggests that drinking coffee regularly may lower the risk of fatty liver and support overall liver function,” saud Dr Sharma.
Dr Sharma mentioned that freshly brewed coffee made from ground beans is usually free from added sugars, artificial flavours, and creamers commonly found in instant mixes. “These additives can increase calorie intake and may negatively impact metabolism. Plain black coffee is a cleaner option and allows the body to benefit from the natural compounds in coffee without any unnecessary extras,” said Dr Sharma.
For most healthy adults, having 2-3 cups of black coffee spread throughout the day is generally safe. “Some people can handle up to 3-4 cups, but this varies based on individual sensitivity to caffeine. Drinking too much can lead to acidity, disrupted sleep, or restlessness. It’s better to adjust your intake based on how your body feels,” said Dr Sharma.
Yes, having black coffee before exercise can improve alertness and energy levels. “It may also enhance workout performance for some people. However, it should be consumed in moderate amounts and not on an empty stomach if it causes discomfort,” said Dr Sharma.
Black coffee can be a helpful addition to a liver-friendly routine, but it works best alongside balanced eating, regular exercise, and good sleep habits.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.