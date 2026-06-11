Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar is off dairy post cyst recurrence

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Shoaib Ibrahim recently revealed that the actor and his wife, Dipika Kakar, has stopped consuming dairy products. In his YouTube vlog while preparing a special egg spinach wrap for her, Shoaib shared that he is using chicken instead of paneer because Dipika has not been consuming dairy products lately. “She is not having dairy products,” said Shoaib.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Shoaib Ibrahim’s admission that Dipika Kakar has gone off dairy due to cyst recurrence brings attention to an important yet often debated topic in women’s health — the role of diet in managing health conditions.
“From a clinical perspective, dairy products may aggravate the effect on insulin-like growth factor (IGF-1) and certain hormones, potentially worsening symptoms,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
However, it is important to understand that dairy is not universally harmful. “Its impact varies from person to person. While some women notice improvement, others may tolerate it well without any negative effects. This is why blanket elimination without proper assessment may not always be necessary,” said Goyal.
Another key aspect is nutritional balance after removing dairy. “Dairy is a major source of calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Eliminating it without proper alternatives can lead to deficiencies, which may further affect bone health and overall recovery. Replacing it with sources like nuts, seeds, plant-based milk, and green vegetables becomes essential,” said Goyal.
What this highlights is the importance of personalised nutrition. Diet changes should not be trend-driven or copied blindly, but tailored based on symptoms, medical history, and individual response. “But the right approach is always personalised, not generalised,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.