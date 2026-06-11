Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar is off dairy post cyst recurrence

Shoaib Ibrahim recently revealed that the actor and his wife, Dipika Kakar, has stopped consuming dairy products. In his YouTube vlog while preparing a special egg spinach wrap for her, Shoaib shared that he is using chicken instead of paneer because Dipika has not been consuming dairy products lately. “She is not having dairy products,” said Shoaib.

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Shoaib Ibrahim’s admission that Dipika Kakar has gone off dairy due to cyst recurrence brings attention to an important yet often debated topic in women’s health — the role of diet in managing health conditions.