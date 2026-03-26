Shoaib Ibrahim reveals wife Dipika Kakar’s new diet, morning routine: ‘Was difficult for her’

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Shoaib Ibrahim, 38, recently shared his wife and actor Dipika Kakar’s morning routine after cancer recurrence on his YouTube vlog. Revealing that she is currently recovering, Shoaib expressed, “Dipika is having a dull day. Her new diet has started. Now she wakes up at 7 am. You feel a little off…right? Then she has to walk too. No eating after 7 pm also. This was difficult for her,” said Shoaib.
How does the change in routine affect one?
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said any sudden change in eating patterns, sleep timing, or activity levels can temporarily affect energy and mood. “The body is used to a certain rhythm. When that shifts, like waking up earlier or changing meal times, it takes a few days to adjust. This transition can feel like fatigue, irritability, or low motivation,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Habits are deeply ingrained, and changing them takes discipline and time. Hunger cues, sleep cycles, and even emotional comfort connected to food need to realign. This discomfort is usually temporary.
Is waking up early (like 7 am) beneficial for health?
Sheikh said that while waking up early can seem difficult at first, it can support a more structured routine, better digestion, and improved sleep quality. “But the person also needs to go to bed on time. The benefit doesn’t come from the clock alone. It’s about keeping a consistent sleep schedule that matches the body’s natural circadian rhythm.”
How does adding morning walks impact the body?
Adding physical activity, especially if someone wasn’t active before, can feel tiring at first. “But over time, walking improves stamina, boosts metabolism, and lifts mood by releasing endorphins. The key is to start slowly and let the body build endurance.”
Is avoiding food after 7 pm necessary?
Having dinner early can aid digestion and may help with weight management, but it’s not a strict rule for everyone. “What matters more is total calorie intake, food quality, and consistency. For someone used to eating late at night, this change can initially feel restrictive, making it seem challenging,” Sheikh emphasised.
What’s the best way to ease into such changes?
Gradual adjustments work best. “Move meal times step by step, start with light activity before increasing workouts, and make sure meals are balanced to avoid energy drops. Sustainability is crucial; a routine should feel manageable, not overwhelming.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.