Shoaib Ibrahim reveals wife Dipika Kakar’s new diet, morning routine: ‘Was difficult for her’

Shoaib Ibrahim, 38, recently shared his wife and actor Dipika Kakar’s morning routine after cancer recurrence on his YouTube vlog. Revealing that she is currently recovering, Shoaib expressed, “Dipika is having a dull day. Her new diet has started. Now she wakes up at 7 am. You feel a little off…right? Then she has to walk too. No eating after 7 pm also. This was difficult for her,” said Shoaib.

How does the change in routine affect one?

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said any sudden change in eating patterns, sleep timing, or activity levels can temporarily affect energy and mood. “The body is used to a certain rhythm. When that shifts, like waking up earlier or changing meal times, it takes a few days to adjust. This transition can feel like fatigue, irritability, or low motivation,” said Sheikh.