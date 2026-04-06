Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika Kakar’s new diet after cancer surgery: ‘Din me do baar woh bhi’

Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his wife, Dipika Kakar, has undergone a dietary change following surgery for cancer recurrence. Sharing a glimpse of her meal on his YouTube vlog, which consisted of sautéed vegetables, he said: “Dipika is eating sauteed vegetables (laughs),” as Dipika added, “Din me do baar woh bhi (that too twice a day).”

Taking a cue from Dipika’s recent dietary update, let’s understand how sautéed vegetables help.

What may appear to be a simple dietary choice actually reflects a deeply therapeutic and evidence-based approach to nutrition, particularly relevant for individuals concerned about cancer recurrence, said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What are sautéed vegetables?

From a clinical standpoint, cancer recurrence is closely associated with chronic inflammation, oxidative stress, impaired detoxification pathways, and hormonal imbalances. “Diet plays a critical role in influencing all these mechanisms. Sautéed vegetables, when prepared correctly, offer a powerful combination of bioavailable nutrients, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that support the body’s defence systems,” said Goyal.

Have vegetables in your diet (Photo: Freepik) Have vegetables in your diet (Photo: Freepik)

One of the key advantages of sautéing vegetables lies in improved nutrient absorption. “Light cooking in healthy fats such as olive oil or ghee enhances the bioavailability of fat-soluble vitamins, including A, D, E, and K, along with important phytonutrients like beta-carotene and lycopene. This is particularly beneficial for individuals in recovery, where maximising nutrient uptake is essential. Additionally, cooking helps reduce anti-nutritional factors such as oxalates and phytates, thereby improving mineral absorption and overall digestive efficiency,” added Goyal.

Equally important is the anti-inflammatory effect of vegetables. “A variety of colourful vegetables such as bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and leafy greens provide a broad spectrum of antioxidants that help combat oxidative stress, a known contributor to cancer progression and recurrence,” said Goyal.

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The expert said that cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage are especially significant due to their sulforaphane content, which supports phase 2 detoxification pathways in the liver.

Method of preparation

The method of preparation, however, determines the dish’s therapeutic value. “Vegetables should be sautéed on medium heat using stable, high-quality fats. Beginning with garlic and onions not only enhances flavour but also activates sulfur-containing compounds. Hard vegetables should be added first, followed by softer ones, ensuring that the final preparation retains a slight crunch. Overcooking must be avoided, as it can degrade heat-sensitive nutrients and reduce the meal’s overall efficacy. The addition of spices such as turmeric and black pepper can further enhance anti-inflammatory benefits,” said Goyal.

Incorporating sautéed vegetables once or twice daily can be a practical and sustainable strategy for most individuals. “The emphasis should be on diversity, freshness, and consistency rather than complexity,” said Goyal.

From a dietitian’s perspective, therapeutic nutrition does not always require elaborate meal plans or expensive interventions. Often, it is the simplest dietary habits, when practised consistently and correctly, that yield the most profound health outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.