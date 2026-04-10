Shoaib Ibrahim hosts lavish dinner of sheer khurma and chicken pulao for Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali, wife Dipika Kakar sticks to ‘boiled’ food: ‘Not made anything for myself’

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently hosted Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali and his family for a lavish dinner at home. While his wife Dipika Kakar fed the guests with delectable specialities like mutton, chicken pulao, sheer khurma, and zarda, she told Shoaib on his YouTube vlog, “I have not made anything for myself. I am eating boiled vegetables and some pulao. Pulao can be eaten.”

Dipika, who is recovering from cyst removal surgery, has changed her diet and lifestyle.

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