Shoaib Ibrahim hosts lavish dinner of sheer khurma and chicken pulao for Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali, wife Dipika Kakar sticks to ‘boiled’ food: ‘Not made anything for myself’

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Actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently hosted Dhurandhar singer Shahzad Ali and his family for a lavish dinner at home. While his wife Dipika Kakar fed the guests with delectable specialities like mutton, chicken pulao, sheer khurma, and zarda, she told Shoaib on his YouTube vlog, “I have not made anything for myself. I am eating boiled vegetables and some pulao. Pulao can be eaten.”
Dipika, who is recovering from cyst removal surgery, has changed her diet and lifestyle.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, noted that choosing lighter meals later helps maintain overall balance without feeling deprived. It reflects mindful eating rather than restriction.
According to Sheikh, boiled or lightly cooked vegetables are easy on the stomach and provide fibre, which helps with digestion. “Combining them with a small serving of something like pulao keeps the meal balanced and satisfying,” said Sheikh.
Our bodies don’t react to one meal by itself; it’s the pattern across the day and week that matters, she added.
Being aware of portion sizes is important. “Eating slowly, savouring the food, and avoiding back-to-back heavy meals can make a big difference,” said Sheikh.
It also helps to keep up regular activity and stay hydrated.
Healthy eating doesn’t mean avoiding indulgence; it’s about balance and flexibility. “Enjoying lighter, nourishing meals is a realistic way to stay on track without feeling limited,” said Sheikh.
The idea shouldn’t be viewed as punishment or strict compensation, but as a natural adjustment. “Appetite often decreases on its own when one is suffering from a medical issue. Choosing easy-to-digest foods like vegetables, light grains, or soups can aid digestion and prevent discomfort,” said Sheikh.
Over time, this approach is much more sustainable than extreme dieting, as it allows enjoyment and well-being to go hand in hand.
Consistency is vital. Keeping up with treatment, diet, and follow-ups really influences long-term outcomes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.