Shoaib Ibrahim reveals current diet, 2 pm breakfast ritual: ‘Dipika is following it too’

Shoaib Ibrahim recently took to his YouTube vlog to share a glimpse of his current diet, which includes a plate of greens followed by protein, then carbohydrates, if any. “This is my breakfast nowadays (showing a plate full of steamed broccoli, beans, carrots with some flaxseed powder) at about 1.30-2 pm. Before eating the main meal, I have started following a rule of eating greens for fibre, then protein like dry chicken or 1-2 boiled eggs, and, if I still want to eat, quinoa or red rice. For the past few days, I have been following this proper diet. Whether it is morning meal or evening meal, I have this plate of greens. Then protein and then carbs, if any. After eating this much, the space for carbs reduces. Dipika is following it too,” he said, alongside wife and cancer survivor Dipika Kakar.

Dipika can also be seen drinking “dandelion tea” after their “breakfast at 1.30-2 pm”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

From a clinical nutrition perspective, this approach has some scientifically valid principles. “Starting meals with high-fibre vegetables can slow down gastric emptying, improve satiety, and reduce rapid blood sugar spikes after eating,” said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal.

Following fibre with protein further enhances fullness and helps preserve muscle mass. “Protein-rich foods like eggs and chicken also support metabolic health by increasing satiety hormones and reducing unnecessary snacking later in the day,” she mentioned.

Shoaib shared a glimpse of his breakfast with lots of greens (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim YouTube) Shoaib shared a glimpse of his breakfast with lots of greens (Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim YouTube)

Having the first meal as late as 1:30–2 pm may resemble intermittent fasting or delayed eating. “While this can work well for some individuals, it is not universally suitable. Factors like sleep schedule, activity levels, medical conditions, and hormonal health all influence whether such a pattern is beneficial,” contended Goyal.

Another detail mentioned was Dipika Kakar drinking dandelion tea after the meal. “Dandelion tea is often promoted for digestion and bloating relief due to its mild diuretic properties, although evidence around detox claims remains limited,” said Goyal.

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What stands out in this routine is not just restriction, but *meal structure and satiety management*. By prioritising fibre and protein first, overall portion control becomes easier naturally. “The order in which you eat food can influence fullness and blood sugar response. But the best diet is still the one that is balanced, sustainable, and suited to your body,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.