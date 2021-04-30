scorecardresearch
Friday, April 30, 2021
A low-calorie rice you can actually eat for weight loss

This rice has a very low glycemic index too

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 30, 2021 1:20:40 pm
weight lossA healthy diet is crucial for keeping your weight in check. (file)

When it comes to weight loss, one is usually advised to adhere to a strict diet with certain dos and don’ts with respect to what you eat.

You may have often been told to skip rice or reduce its intake for losing weight. But nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel, who has been advising celebs like Shweta Tiwari, introduced us to a kind of rice that can actually keep your weight in check.

In an Instagram video, Patel talked about how this rice benefits weight watchers and diabetics. This is called shirataki rice. This is made from glucomannan, a type of fibre, also known as konjac flour. This comes from the root of the konjac plant, usually grown in Japan, China and Southeast Asia.

Glucomannan is known to induce weight loss, as several studies have shown. Shirataki rice has a very low glycemic index and very low calories, Patel said, which is great for diabetes and weight loss. “This is something you must try and include in your diet,” she added.

However, the “excessive soluble fibre” in shirataki may cause side effects like bloating and discomfort, Patel explained. In such a case, one should discontinue eating it.

You can also have shirataki in the form of noodles.

