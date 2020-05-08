Shilpa Shetty’s son helps mom bake healthy choco-oat cookies; watch video

Shilpa Shetty baked healthy cookies with son Viaan. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty baked healthy cookies with son Viaan. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty is not just teaching her son to stay fit by exercising with him but also giving him cooking lessons. The doting mother shared a glimpse of the duo baking cookies, on Instagram.

Experts suggest cooking with kids helps them explore their creativity while teaching them measurement, improving motor skills and stimulating their sense of touch and smell.

Shilpa revealed her son Viaan loved baking the most, which led them to team up and bake peanut butter choco-oat cookies. “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too,” Shilpa wrote alongside the video. Take a look:

The Dhadkan actor also shared the recipe for baking these healthy cookies. Try this at home:

Read| Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy chips recipe during work-from-home

Ingredients

1/2 cup – Peanut butter (unsweetened)

1/2cup – Real maple syrup or honey

4 tbsp – Coconut oil (or 4 tbsp melted butter)

1 tsp – Baking powder

1/2 tsp – Fine-grain sea salt

1 1/2 cup – Old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender

5 tbsp – Semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tbsp – Vanilla extract

2 tbsp – Coconut sugar

4 tbsp – Roasted almonds (ground)

1 – Egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent)

2 tbsp – Almond milk

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).

2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.

3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter and whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated. Then whisk in the vanilla, and salt. Switch to a big spoon and stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, and chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.

4. Drop the dough using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.

5. Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd