Shilpa Shetty’s son helps mom bake healthy choco-oat cookies; watch video

Shilpa Shetty is not just teaching her son to stay fit by exercising with him but also giving him cooking lessons. The doting mother shared a glimpse of the duo baking cookies, on Instagram.
Experts suggest cooking with kids helps them explore their creativity while teaching them measurement, improving motor skills and stimulating their sense of touch and smell.
Shilpa revealed her son Viaan loved baking the most, which led them to team up and bake peanut butter choco-oat cookies. “It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too,” Shilpa wrote alongside the video. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
The best way to spend time with your kids is to figure out what they like doing the most. Then go ahead & do it with them… build pillow forts, draw, paint, sing or dance! As for me, the one thing Viaan loves doing the most is baking, so here we go… presenting the chewy “Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies”😁! It has no refined sugar, can be dairy-free if you skip the butter for oil, is gluten-free, & loaded with healthy goodness. It’s highly nutritious, is absolutely satiating, and can be gorged on at tea time by us too (I devoured this batch🤦🏽♀️) If you’d like to make it at home, here’s all the info you’ll need: ~ INGREDIENTS: * 1/2cup natural (unsweetened) peanut butter * 1/2cup real maple syrup OR HONEY * 4 tbsp coconut oil (OR 4 tablespoons melted butter) * 1 tsp baking powder * 1/2 tsp fine-grain sea salt * 1 1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender * 5 tbsp semi-sweet chocolate chips * 1 tbsp vanilla extract * 2 tbsp coconut sugar * 4 tbsp roasted almonds (ground) * 1 egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent) [I added 2 tbsp of flaxseeds to make it more fibrous] * 2 tbsp of almond milk (to smoothen the texture) INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets). 2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup. 3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, & maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter & whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated, then whisk in the vanilla, & salt. Switch to a big spoon & stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, & chocolate chips until they are evenly combined. Drop the dough by the tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets. 4. Bake the cookies for 12-15 mins total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool. #TastyThursday #SwasthRahoMastRaho
The Dhadkan actor also shared the recipe for baking these healthy cookies. Try this at home:
Read| Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy chips recipe during work-from-home
Ingredients
1/2 cup – Peanut butter (unsweetened)
1/2cup – Real maple syrup or honey
4 tbsp – Coconut oil (or 4 tbsp melted butter)
1 tsp – Baking powder
1/2 tsp – Fine-grain sea salt
1 1/2 cup – Old-fashioned rolled oats, ground for 30 seconds in a food processor or blender
5 tbsp – Semi-sweet chocolate chips
1 tbsp – Vanilla extract
2 tbsp – Coconut sugar
4 tbsp – Roasted almonds (ground)
1 – Egg (or 1 tbsp flaxseed powder soaked in 3 tbsp of water is the equivalent)
2 tbsp – Almond milk
Method
1. Preheat the oven to 160° Celsius with two racks in the middle. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper (if you don’t have parchment paper, lightly grease the baking sheets).
2. Measure out the peanut butter and maple syrup.
3. Pour the peanut butter, coconut oil, and maple syrup mixture into a mixing bowl. Add the melted butter and whisk until the mixture is well blended. Use your whisk to beat in the egg, scraping down the side of the bowl once it’s incorporated. Then whisk in the vanilla, and salt. Switch to a big spoon and stir in the ground oats, add the baking powder, flaxseed powder, coconut sugar, and chocolate chips until they are evenly combined.
4. Drop the dough using a tablespoon or ice cream scooper (grease your fingers with some coconut oil so it doesn’t stick when you flatten them) onto your prepared baking sheets.
5. Bake the cookies for 12-15 minutes total. Swap sides after 7 mins. Remove from the oven to cool.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.