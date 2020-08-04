Shilpa Shetty just shared a simple chicken curry recipe; watch video

Shilpa Shetty shared a chicken curry recipe. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty shared a chicken curry recipe. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram to show how to make a simple chicken curry. The Dhadkan actor, who recently turned vegetarian wrote on Instagram, “This simple chicken curry recipe was shot much before the lockdown was announced (pre-shot 6 months ago!), while I have chosen to accept vegetarianism completely….do try this simple dish at home, as it’s easy to make. If you’re a vegetarian or don’t eat chicken, you could replace the chicken with soya chunks, potatoes, and peas.”

So if you are craving a simple homemade chicken curry, here is how you can make it.

Ingredients

Marination

750 gm – Chicken with bones

1 cup – Yogurt

½ tsp – Turmeric

2 tsp – Ginger garlic paste (optional)

Salt as per taste

2 – Bay leaves

Chicken curry

2 tsp – Coconut oil or vegetable oil

4 – Cardamom

5 – Cloves

5-6 – Black peppercorns

2 – Onions, finely chopped

2 – Tomatoes, finely chopped

1 tsp – Ginger garlic paste

1 tsp – Cumin powder

1 tsp – Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp -Coriander powder

1½ cup – Water

½ tsp – Garam masala

¼ cup – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup – Mint leaves, finely chopped

Method

Marination

* Take chicken in a bowl. Add yogurt, turmeric, ginger garlic paste and salt. Mix all the ingredients well so that it coats every piece of chicken properly, and set it aside for 15 minutes.

Chicken curry

* Heat oil in a pan. Add bay leaves, cardamom, cloves and black peppercorns. Now add onions and saute until brown. Add the tomatoes.

* Add salt as per taste. Add ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, chilli powder and coriander powder. Mix well.

* Now add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook on high flame. Add some water to the bowl used for marination and pour the remaining marination mixture to the pan.

* Stir and cook it to boil. Once it starts boiling, reduce the flame and cook for another 15 minutes.

* After 15 minutes, add garam masala.

* Add some chopped coriander leaves and mint leaves. Turn off the flame. Empty it in a serving bowl.

