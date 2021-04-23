Shilpa Shetty shares simple recipe for chilled mango mousse; check it out

Summer is here and so are mangoes. As much as we love the fruit, nothing beats the heavenly combination of a chilled dessert rich in mango flavour. If you are already craving, Shilpa Shetty has the perfect recipe for you that you can whip up in no time.

The food enthusiast recently shared a simple mango mousse recipe on Instagram.

Mangoes are not just delicious, they come with many health benefits too. Mangoes are rich in fibre that improves digestion, beta carotene that improves eye health, and a great source of vitamin C and vitamin A.

So, without wasting any time, try out this recipe:

Ingredients

2 – Medium-sized mangoes, chopped

1 tbsp – Honey or maple syrup

½ cup – Low fat cream

Method

*Take cream in a bowl and whip it using an electric beater or a wired whisk.

* Whisk the cream on a bed of ice.

* Beat well till the cream is soft and fluffy but do not over-whip or over-beat the cream.

*Puree the mango pieces and add them to the beaten cream and mix well.

*Pour the mango mousse in glasses. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for 20-30 minutes and serve.