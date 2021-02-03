Shilpa Shetty treats Shamita to latest viral cake trend on her birthday; watch video

For Shamita Shetty’s 42nd birthday on February 3 this year, sister Shilpa treated her to loads of cake.

The Dhadkan actor gave us a sneak peek into the celebrations, held at Bastian Mumbai, where Shamita is seen cutting two huge cakes back-to-back, both of which looked delicious.

Among the two cakes was a chocolate ‘Pull-Me-Up’ cake, also known as ‘Tsunami’ cake that has been going viral on Instagram.

“Now I need to pick you up, after this #pullmeupcake. May your life be filled with sweetness.. always Tunkiiiii,” wrote the actor.

The uniqueness of the ‘Pull-Me-Up’ or ‘Tsunami’ cake is the icing, which has a liquidy texture instead of being more smooth, making it spill out, as seen in Shamita’s birthday video.

The cake is covered with a plastic cake wrap on all sides, and then icing is then poured inside, making sure it is contained on top of the cake. Once the cake is served, one is to pull-up the cake wrap, making the icing flow from the top on all sides.

Would you like to try baking this viral cake?