Shilpa Shetty reveals the ‘only fast food’ she eats; check it out

Shilpa Shetty swears by eating healthy, and that does not necessarily mean the dishes have to be boring. The Dhadkan actor, who has been sharing multiple healthy and tasty recipes of late, recently revealed the “fast food” she loves to eat; this time too, it is a healthy treat.

Shilpa took to Instagram to share a picture of a bowl of sabudana khichdi, and captioned it, “The ONLY fast food I eat.” Here’s a glimpse of it:

While sabudana khichdi is a well-known Navratri fasting special, you can also have it as a snack. Sabudana also has a lot of health benefits — this gluten-free, non-allergic food is known to promote hormonal balance in women and is helpful especially in case of excessive menstrual bleeding and high testosterone levels.

Sabudana is also a rich source of fibre and promotes healthy gut bacteria that prevent digestive disorders. Its potassium content also keeps blood pressure in check, boosting cardiovascular activity.

Sabudana Khichdi recipe

Here is a sabudana khichdi recipe by Nisha Madhulika that you can try:

Ingredients

1 cup -Sabudana (sago), soaked

2 – Medium sized potatoes, boiled and cut into small pieces

2-3 tsp – Ghee

1 tsp – Cumin seeds

¼ tsp – Turmeric powder

2 – Green chilli, finely chopped

7-8 – Black pepper

½ cup – Roasted peanuts

1 tsp – Sendha salt (rock salt)

2-3 – Coriander leaves

½ – Lemon (juice)

Method

* Heat a non-stick pan. Add ghee, followed by cumin seeds. Now add turmeric powder, green chilli and black pepper.

* Add the roasted peanuts and saute for a while.

* Add the potato chunks and cook on medium flame.

* Now add sabudana and rock salt as per taste. You can also use regular salt. Mix all the ingredients on medium flame.

* Cover the khichdi with a lid and cook for about two minutes on low flame. Cook till the sabudana changes colour.

* Turn off the flame once the sabudana gets cooked. Add coriander leaves. Add some lemon juice and mix well. Once ready, transfer the dish to a serving plate.

