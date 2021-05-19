Shilpa Shetty receives ‘specially curated’ Marwari feast from restaurant; see pics

Shilpa Shetty, whose family is in home isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, was recently treated to a delectable Marwari meal by a Mumbai-based restaurant.

Shilpa shared glimpses of the foods on her Instagram story, along with the menu card that read “specially curated for the Shetty Kundra family.”

Shilpa Shetty gave us a glimpse of the dishes in an Instagram story. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty gave us a glimpse of the dishes in an Instagram story. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

The meal comprised paneer kathi roll, cheese cigars, house special pizza, along with traditional dishes including gatta sabji (a popular gravy-based dish), ker sangri (made of dried ker berries and sangri beans), dal panchmela (made by mixing chana dal, moong dal, masoor dal, arhar dal and urad dal), and satpadi roti (made of seven grains and an assortment of spices and ingredients). “We hope your family has as much fun having it as we did curating this for you,” the note further read.

“Thank you for the yummy food and love,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty was treated to a sumptuous meal. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty was treated to a sumptuous meal. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

While the Dhadkan actor swears by healthy living, she loves experimenting with dishes, using alternative healthy ingredients, without compromising on taste. The numerous recipes on her social media handle are proof.

Last year in July, Shilpa announced on social media that she had turned vegetarian completely to reduce “carbon footprint in the environment”.

She added, “…following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve and also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for our health and the health of the planet.”

