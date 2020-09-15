Shilpa Shetty treats husband Raj Kundra to vegan moong dal halwa cake

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra enjoyed moong dal halwa cake on his birthday. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Shilpa Shetty celebrated husband Raj Kundra’s birthday with a special treat. And that included a slightly offbeat but healthy cake too, among an assortment of other delicacies.

The Dhadkan actor posted a picture of healthy vegan moong dal cake that she treated Kundra to, on his 45th birthday on September 9, 2020. Take a look at it:

Have you tried moong dal halwa cake?

Shilpa, who recently turned vegetarian, has always advocated for healthy eating; glimpses of her diet and healthy recipes on her Instagram feed are proof. While the actor did not share the recipe for the vegan moong dal cake, here is one non-vegan recipe that you can try in case you are looking for a healthy alternative for dessert. Take a look at this recipe by Neha Gera that was posted on cookpad.com.

Moong dal cake

Ingredients

200 g – Moong daal

1 cup – Sugar

1 cup – Pure ghee

1 glass- Milk

6 – Saffron string

2 tsp – Crushed nuts

7-8 – Cardamom

8-10 – Raisins

2 tsp – Choco chips

2 tsp – Rich cream

Vanilla flavour

1 – Coconut powder

Method

*Wash and soak dal for about four to five hours. Drain the water; the dal should be dry.

*Now blend the dak into a coarse paste.

*Heat ghee in a pan. Add the moong dal and saute for 20 minutes on low flame. Let it crumble.

*Add milk and mix well. Add saffron and sugar. You can also add khoya, about 50 gm.

* Cover for five minutes to cook on low flame. After five minutes, open the lid add cardamom or its powder, nuts and raisins.

* Give it a good mix for about 10 minutes. Transfer it to a cake mould and let it cool. Garnish with nuts, coconut powder and choco chips. Your moong dal halwa cake is ready.

Would you like to try this?

