Looking for healthy options? Try Shilpa Shetty’s tasty oats chilla recipe

Shilpa Shetty made oats chilla for breakfast. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty made oats chilla for breakfast. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty swears by healthy eating. From sweet potato chips to choco-oat cookies, the cooking enthusiast has given us a lot of healthy versions of our favourite foods during the lockdown.

This time, the Dhadkan actor whipped up chilla (pancake) for breakfast. Instead of following the usual recipe, she made the dish with oats. She posted an Instagram story with a picture of the chilla she made.

Oats chilla is a healthy breakfast food. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Oats chilla is a healthy breakfast food. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Oats are known to be among the healthiest grains. They are gluten-free and a rich source of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, according to Healthline. They promote weight loss while keeping blood sugar levels and cholesterol levels under control, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Read| Kick-start your day with some oats veggie steamed balls

If you are bored of eating oatmeal with milk, you can use it to make healthy chillas for breakfast or have as a snack. Here’s a recipe by Shilpa Shetty that you can try.

Ingredients

1 cup – Oats

1 1/2 cup – Butter milk

1 tsp – Ginger paste

1/2 tsp – Roasted cumin

1 – Green chilli

1/4 tsp – Pepper

1/2 tsp – Coriander powder

1/2 tsp – Red chilli powder

Salt

Method

*In a flat pan, put the oats and roast till slightly brown.

* Transfer the roasted oats in a mixer and grind to make a powder.

* To this, add butter milk. Now add ginger paste, cumin powder, green chilli, pepper, coriander powder, red chilli powder and salt as per taste. Blend the ingredients in the mixer.

* Transfer the batter to a bowl.

* Oil a pan, and put a portion of the batter on it.

* Put it on medium flame and cover it for some time.

Enjoy!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd