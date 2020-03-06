Shilpa Shetty gives Holi thandai a healthy twist; check out the easy recipe here

It is time to welcome Holi and what better way than to start the festivities with a glass of refreshing, homemade thandai?
Before you get set to prepare the energising drink the traditional way, take a look at Shilpa Shetty‘s flavourful twist to the traditional recipe. Ditching the regular milk and sugar for healthier options, Shetty shared a recipe of Healthy Almond Milk Thandai on Instagram recently.
While highlighting how khus khus helps to relax and soothe tired muscles, she went on to share the recipe, made of almond milk and maple syrup.
Here is the recipe of Healthy Almond Milk Thandai.
Ingredients
1tbsp – Khus Khus
1tbsp – Melon seeds
1tbsp – Sunflower seeds
2tsp – Saunf or fennel seeds
2-3no – Peppercorns
1/4tsp – Nutmeg powder
1/4tsp – Cardamom powder
2-3tbsp – Pistachios powder
800ml – Almond milk
7-8 strands – Saffron
6-8tbsp – Maple syrup as per taste
Garnish
Dried rose petals
Edible flowers
Method
*Blend all the ingredients together.
*Keep the almond milk to boil and add in the prepared mixture.
*Add saffron.
*Cook until the milk is slightly thicker.
*Cool the mixture down and refrigerate it.
*Remove the mixture from the refrigerator and add maple syrup. You can also add honey.
*Pour thandai into serving glasses and garnish.
Benefits of almond milk
While it is low in low in sugar and thus calories, it is a good source of Vitamin E and calcium. It is also lactose-free which means that it can be consumed by lactose-intolerant people as well as those who are vegan and consume dairy-free foods.
Benefits of maple syrup
Besides being considered a healthier alternative to sugar, maple syrup is known to have a low score on the glycaemic index, which helps keep blood sugar in control. It can also fight inflammatory diseases due to the presence of numerous antioxidants.
Would you like to try this recipe?
