Shilpa Shetty shows how to make healthy sattu drink; try it this summer

Now that summer is here, it is important you keep yourself hydrated to beat the heat. One easy and healthy way to do so is by having sattu drink that not only quenches thirst but protects you from heatstroke. And Shilpa Shetty just showed us how to make it in no time.
Sattu or a powder made by dry roasting and grinding grains and grams, has many health benefits. “I recommend this for those who are constantly on the go, working out (or) have weight loss issues. Sattu is an age-old potent drink that is all natural with high fibre and protein, loaded with iron and magnesium,” Shilpa said in the recipe video she posted on Instagram.
Read| Beat the heat with these easy sattu recipes
Sattu has cooling properties that keeps the body hydrated. It boosts energy and improves digestion, added the Dhadkan actor. It also has low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetics.
Here’s how you can make the drink:
Ingredients
3 tbsp – Sattu
1/2 tsp – Amchur (raw mango) powder
1/2 tsp – Cumin powder
2 or 3 – Chopped mint leaves
Coriander leaves chopped
Pink salt as per taste
1/2 – Lemon juice (freshk=ly squeezed)
1 glass – Water
Ice as required
Coconut sugar (a pinch, optional)
1/2 – Green chilli chopped and deseeded
Method
In a mixer blender, add all the ingredients and blend together. Empty it in a glass and serve.
Take a look at Shilpa’s recipe:
View this post on Instagram
Summer's here and the temperatures outside are rising every day. While, we may not be stepping out now; but in this heat, it gets difficult to keep oneself hydrated and eat something filling. A loss of appetite can be a common problem for many of us. This healthy protein-enriched and cooling Sattu Drink will keep you hydrated and satiated during the day, especially in times when you are hungry and don’t want to have something heavy. It's an energy booster that will also help improve digestion and maintain your weight. Do try this one out today and if you have any such healthy recipes, do share them in the comments section. Stay home, stay safe! . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #TastyThursday #GetFit2020 #healthydrinks #cleaneating #sattu #TheGreatIndianDiet #healthy #quarantinelife #stayhomestaysafe
So, how about a healthy cooling drink this summer?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.