Shilpa Shetty shows how to make healthy sattu drink; try it this summer

Now that summer is here, it is important you keep yourself hydrated to beat the heat. One easy and healthy way to do so is by having sattu drink that not only quenches thirst but protects you from heatstroke. And Shilpa Shetty just showed us how to make it in no time.

Sattu or a powder made by dry roasting and grinding grains and grams, has many health benefits. “I recommend this for those who are constantly on the go, working out (or) have weight loss issues. Sattu is an age-old potent drink that is all natural with high fibre and protein, loaded with iron and magnesium,” Shilpa said in the recipe video she posted on Instagram.

Sattu has cooling properties that keeps the body hydrated. It boosts energy and improves digestion, added the Dhadkan actor. It also has low glycemic index, making it beneficial for diabetics.

Here’s how you can make the drink:

Ingredients

3 tbsp – Sattu

1/2 tsp – Amchur (raw mango) powder

1/2 tsp – Cumin powder

2 or 3 – Chopped mint leaves

Coriander leaves chopped

Pink salt as per taste

1/2 – Lemon juice (freshk=ly squeezed)

1 glass – Water

Ice as required

Coconut sugar (a pinch, optional)

1/2 – Green chilli chopped and deseeded

Method

In a mixer blender, add all the ingredients and blend together. Empty it in a glass and serve.

So, how about a healthy cooling drink this summer?

