Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy chips recipe during work-from-home

Shilpa Shetty showed how to make potato chips at home. (Source: theshilpashetty, image designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty showed how to make potato chips at home. (Source: theshilpashetty, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Shilpa Shetty is a fan of chips like many of us. However, eating too much chips can be unhealthy. But what if you get to make a healthy alternative to the packaged chips, at home?

That’s what the Dhadkan actor also made recently — healthy potato-and-sweet potato chips — the recipe for which she shared on Instagram.

“You can make these healthy and yummy potato-&-sweet-potato chips at home and store them in an airtight container for all those snack cravings. It’s devoid of any harmful ingredients that can be dangerous for your child. Also, these are baked chips! Nothing to worry about even if the kids clean off a little more than they should,” Shilpa wrote.

If you are also craving snacks while being at home during lockdown, here’s the recipe you can try:

Ingredients

1 medium – Sweet potato

2 medium – Potato

1/4 tsp – Paprika powder

1/4 – Black pepper powder

Salt as per taste

1 tsp – Oil

Method

1. Make thin slices of potato and sweet potato using a slicer.

2. Rinse the chips and place them on a paper towel to dry them.

3. Once the slices are completely dry, put sweet potato and potato in two separate bowls. Add paprika powder and black pepper powder to each bowl.

4. Add salt as per taste and little oil.

5. Mix all the ingredients well to give an even coating to the chips.

6. Spray some oil on your baking tray and place the chips, spacing them out evenly.

7. Pre-heat the oven at 120 degrees. Put the tray of chips and let them bake for about an hour.

8. Let the chips cool for 15 mins and then put them in an air-tight container.

Watch the video here:

Make the chips and share it with your family members.

