Want to make poha laddoos? Try Shilpa Shetty’s super easy and healthy recipe

Shilpa Shetty showed us how to make poha laddoos at home. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Imagine binging on your favourite laddoos without having to worry about excess sugar or gluten intake. If you are already curious, we are talking about healthy poha laddoos that Shilpa Shetty recently gave us the recipe for.

Sharing the recipe video on Instagram, the Dhadkan actor wrote, “It’s an unusual festive season with social distancing, masks, and sanitizing protocols to be followed. Not to forget that tending to our immunity is paramount. But, that doesn’t mean that one can’t gorge on some delicious laddoos…”

She also mentioned how poha laddoos are extremely healthy. “These are loaded with iron, are gluten-free, have no refined sugar, and taste just as divine!” she wrote alongside the video. Besides, the recipe is very super easy and can be whipped up in a very short time. Watch:

Ingredients

1½ cup – Poha

½ cup – Desiccated coconut

5 tbsp – Ghee (clarified butter)

½ cup – Jaggery

1 tsp – Cardamom powder

2½ tsp – Almond meal or almond powder

1½ tsp – Flaxseed powder

½ cup – Almonds roasted and coarsely grounded (for garnish)

Method

* Roast poha in a pan over medium flame until it turns slightly brown. Keep it aside.

* Roast the dessicated coconut in a pan and keep it aside.

* In a mixer, add roasted poha and blend until it turns into a powder.

* To this, add the desiccated coconut, ghee, jaggery, and cardamom powder, and blend again.

* Transfer the mixture to a big bowl.

* Add almond meal or powder, flaxseed powder, raisins and ghee to the mixture. Mix well to make it look like dough.

* Take out a portion of the mixture and roll it with your hands to make a ball. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.

* Dip the laddoos into the roasted almond mixture for garnishing. Poha laddoos are ready.

Are you excited to try this?

