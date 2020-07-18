Shilpa Shetty cooks healthy upma with oats and sattu; recipe inside

Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy oats sattu upma recipe. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram) Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy oats sattu upma recipe. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty recently showed us how to cook upma in a healthier way. The Dhadkan actor took to Instagram to share a recipe using oats and sattu, along with nutritious vegetables to cook the dish.

“It’s a tedious job to wake up every morning and decide the menu for the day. It has to be different, healthy, and filling – all at once…The oats sattu upma is loaded with essential nutrients, is extremely filling, and lip-smackingly tasty,” Shilpa wrote alongside the recipe video.

Oats are rich in antioxidants and fibre. They are not only filling but are also known to lower cholesterol levels and improve blood sugar levels, according to Healthline. Sattu, on the other hand, has cooling properties that keep the body hydrated, besides high fibre content. It has a low glycaemic index, improves digestion and boosts energy.

Try out this healthy oat sattu upma recipe:

Ingredients

2 1/2 cup – Water

1 tbsp – Ghee

5-6 – Cashews

1 tsp – Mustard seeds

7-8 – Curry leaves

1 inch – Ginger, finely chopped

1 – Green chilli, finely chopped

1/4 tsp – Asafoetida

1 – Onion, finely chopped

1 cup – Roasted oats

1 tbsp – Sattu (Roasted baby chickpea)

1/2 cup – Chopped and steamed carrot

1/2 cup – Chopped and steamed beans

1/2 cup – Steamed sweet corn

Salt to taste

Method

* Pour water in a pan and heat it to boil.

* Heat ghee in another pan. Add cashews and roast. Now add mustard seeds, curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, asafoetida. Mix the ingredients.

* Now add onion and cook until brown.

* Add a cup of roasted oats and cook. Add sattu and cook.

* Now add the veggies–carrots, beans and sweet corn. Cook.

* Add some salt as per taste.

* Add the boiled water to the pan. Cover it with a lid and cook for about 10-12 minutes on high flame first and then on medium flame.

* Once cooked, take the upma out in a serving bowl.

