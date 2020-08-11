scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Shilpa Shetty had this healthy version of idli for breakfast; recipe inside

If you are looking for a healthy breakfast option, try Shilpa Shetty's recipe

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 11, 2020 10:00:53 am
shilpa shetty, oats idli recipe Shilpa Shetty makes sure she always eats healthy. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Healthy food does not mean it has to be bland and boring, and Shilpa Shetty’s taste in food has proved it time and again.

The Baazigar actor recently shared an Instagram story, giving us a glimpse of her breakfast menu — healthy oats idli and chutney. Take a look:

shilpa shetty, oats idli Shilpa Shetty had oats idli for breakfast. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Shilpa had earlier shown us how to make chilla and upma with oats. Known to be one of the healthiest grains, oats are gluten-free and rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants. Oats not only help promote weight loss but also keep blood sugar levels under control.

If you want to have this healthy and easy version of idli, try Shilpa’s recipe that she had shared on her YouTube channel.

Read| Breakfast on the go? Try these interesting, simple oats vegan recipes

Ingredients

2 cups – Oats, roasted and powdered
½ cup – Rava (semolina)
1 cup – Curd
1 cup – Carrot, grated
¼ cup – Coriander leaves, chopped
½ tsp – Turmeric powder
1½ – Green chilli, finely chopped (or to taste)
½ – Fruit salt
Water as required for the batter

For tempering

1½ tbsp -Coconut oil
½ tsp – Mustard seeds
½ tsp – Urad dal
½ tsp – Chana dal
4-5 – Curry leaves

Method

* Take roasted oats in a bowl. To this, add semolina or rava, curd, carrot and coriander leaves. Now add turmeric powder and green chilli and mix all the ingredients well.

* Add fruit salt and mix. Keep adding water until you get the right consistency for the idli batter. Rest the batter.

* For tempering, add all the ingredients in a tadka pan and mix over the flame. let it crackle for about a minute and then add it to the batter and mix well.

* Grease the idli pan with some oil and add the batter. Place the idli steamer on medium-high flame with water and let it come to boil.

* Place the idli pan inside the steamer and let it cook for about 10 minutes.

How about trying oats idli today?

