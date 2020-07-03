Try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy mushroom dip to satiate hunger pangs

Shilpa Shetty made yummy and healthy curried mushroom dip. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Shilpa Shetty made yummy and healthy curried mushroom dip. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

If you are among those who are still working from home, you would perhaps relate to mid-day snack cravings as you do your day’s job. You may rely on tidbits to satiate your hunger pangs, but how about making a simple but healthy dip for snack time instead of having the traditional bhujiyas or packaged foods.

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a curried mushroom dip recipe that you can have with your favourite crackers. “It’s a delicious, nutritious, and filling snack that will please your taste buds. It’s a simple, easy, and quick recipe. Crackers go really well with this dip. Before you cook them, make sure you clean the mushrooms well,” the actor wrote on Instagram. Take a look at the recipe:

Ingredients

1 tbsp – Vegetable oil or olive oil

1 tbsp – Garlic, finely chopped

½ red chilli, deseeded

½ – Onion, chopped

1 – Portobello mushroom, finely chopped (optional)

5-6 – Button mushrooms, finely chopped

5-6 – Shimeji mushrooms, finely chopped (optional)

1 bunch – Enochi mushroom, finely chopped (optional)

1 tsp – Curry powder

2 tsp – Cashew paste (you can also use cream)

Salt to taste

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

2 tbsp – Cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp – Parmesan cheese, grated, for garnish

Parsley sprig for garnish

Method

* Heat oil in a pan. Add garlic and red chilli.

* To this, add onion and saute till slightly brown.

* Now add the mushrooms one by one to the pan. If you are using any one particular kind of mushroom, use around 12 of them, finely chopped. Cook the mushrooms on high flame.

* Add curry powder and mix.

* Add cashew paste and mix.

* Add salt and coriander leaves and cook.

* Turn off the flame. Add cheddar cheese on top and mix.

* Transfer the mushroom mix to a serving bowl. Garnish it with parmesan cheese and parsley.

