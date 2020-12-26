Shilpa Shetty shows how to bake healthy fruit cake with sooji; watch video

Even if you have missed baking a yummy fruit cake this Christmas, there is no reason to be disappointed. Instead, you can bake it for New Year’s Eve. And if you are looking for a healthy and easy fruit cake recipe, here’s one by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

In an Instagram video, the Dhadkhan actor shared the recipe for making a no-sugar, no-flour healthy fruit cake, made of semolina or sooji and overloaded with your favourite dry fruits. Watch the video:

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Semolina (sooji)

1 tsp – Ginger powder

1 cup – Mixed dry fruits soaked in mixed fruit juice

Chopped almonds and walnuts

Method

*In a bowl, add semolina, ginger powder and mix well.

*Pour the soaked mixed dry fruits in a bowl. To this, add the dry ingredients and mix well to make cake batter,

*Grease a baking tray with oil and dust it with some whole wheat flour. Now pour the cake batter into it. You can also add chopped almond and walnuts on top.

*Bake for 45 minutes in the oven preheated at 180 degrees Celsius.

*Once the cake is ready, cool it and cut into slices. Drizzle over the cake slices with freshly made jam sauce.

Excited to try this recipe?

