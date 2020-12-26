scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 26, 2020
Top news

Shilpa Shetty shows how to bake healthy fruit cake with sooji; watch video

This healthy no-sugar, no-flour recipe is all you need to satiate your cravings

By: Lifestyle Desk | December 26, 2020 4:02:41 pm
shilpa shettyShilpa Shetty's no-sugar healthy fruit cake is what you need to bake. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Even if you have missed baking a yummy fruit cake this Christmas, there is no reason to be disappointed. Instead, you can bake it for New Year’s Eve. And if you are looking for a healthy and easy fruit cake recipe, here’s one by Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

In an Instagram video, the Dhadkhan actor shared the recipe for making a no-sugar, no-flour healthy fruit cake, made of semolina or sooji and overloaded with your favourite dry fruits. Watch the video:

Ingredients

3/4 cup – Semolina (sooji)
1 tsp – Ginger powder
1 cup – Mixed dry fruits soaked in mixed fruit juice
Chopped almonds and walnuts

Method

*In a bowl, add semolina, ginger powder and mix well.
*Pour the soaked mixed dry fruits in a bowl. To this, add the dry ingredients and mix well to make cake batter,
*Grease a baking tray with oil and dust it with some whole wheat flour. Now pour the cake batter into it. You can also add chopped almond and walnuts on top.
*Bake for 45 minutes in the oven preheated at 180 degrees Celsius.
*Once the cake is ready, cool it and cut into slices. Drizzle over the cake slices with freshly made jam sauce.

Excited to try this recipe?

