Shilpa Shetty shows how to make guilt-free banana bread with no refined sugar, flour

Shilpa Shetty baked banana bread with almond flour and no refined sugar. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Banana bread emerged as a winner among several other food trends amid the coronavirus pandemic. And many of us have also tried baking it at home. But if you are worried about indulging in too much sugar and gluten, Shilpa Shetty’s guilt-free banana bread recipe can come to the rescue. That is because she showed us how to make it without any all-purpose flour or refined sugar.

The actor recently baked son Viaan’s favourite banana bread with walnuts and shared the recipe video on Instagram. The mother wrote alongside the video, “Viaan’s favourite Banana Bread with walnuts is an amazingly healthy cake, which is free from any kind of refined sugar or flour. If you’re a complete vegetarian like me, you can even replace the eggs with 1 tbsp of flaxseed powder mixed with 3 tbsp of water acting as one egg replacement. This cake is high in fibre, keeps the kids full, and keeps processed foods at bay.”

Besides, this banana bread is super easy and can be whipped in very less time. Check it out:

Ingredients

6 – Elaichi bananas or 3 normal ripe bananas

2 – Egg yolks

3 tbsp – Almond milk

1 tsp – Vanilla extract or essence

1½ tbsp- Maple syrup

120 gm – Almond flour

½ tsp – Salt

1 tsp – Baking powder

½ tsp – Cinnamon powder (optional)

3 tbsp – Flaxseed, powdered

8-10 – Walnuts

Read| Sonam Kapoor baked vegan, gluten free banana loaf, here’s the recipe she followed

Method

* Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

* In a bowl, mash the bananas really well.

* Add the egg yolks, almond milk and vanilla extract/essence to the mashed banana. Give all the ingredients a good mix with a spatula.

* Now add maple syrup and mix.

* Add almond flour, salt and baking powder, and mix well. You can also add cinnamon powder and then mix the ingredients.

* Add flaxseed powder and some walnuts and mix well.

* Once the batter is ready, pour it into bread or cake mould.

* Put the mould in the oven and bake for 25-30 minutes. You can add chocolate chips or walnuts for topping.

* Once baked, take out the banana bread and let it cool for about 20 mins.

When you are trying this fuss-free, healthy banana bread recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd