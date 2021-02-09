Shilpa Shetty shares homemade ‘Golden Potion’ recipe to boost immunity, digestion

For any health issue, Shilpa Shetty relies on homemade remedies using natural ingredients. Earlier, she shared a simple and healthy CCF (carom-cumin-fennel seeds) drink to tackle indigestion and acidity.

And now, the health enthusiast shared yet another health drink that you can consume daily to boost your immunity levels while improving your digestive and respiratory systems. Shilpa called it the “Golden Potion”, made of lemon, Amba haldi (mango ginger), ginger, and honey.

Here’s how you can make the concoction:

Ingredients (for 2 cups)

2 cups – Warm water

1½ – Lemon (squeezed)

1½ tbsp – Fresh ginger juice

1 tbsp – Fresh raw Amba haldi

2 tbsp – Honey

Ground cinnamon (to taste)

A pinch – salt

Method

*Add honey, lemon juice, ginger juice, amba haldi, cinnamon and salt in a vessel.

*Pour warm water over the mixture and stir well till everything is mixed well.

*Cover with a lid and let it sit for five to six minutes.

*Strain and pour into a mug and serve.

“I had made it a routine for my son, Viaan-Raj, to have a glass every morning since he was five years old. He asks for it every morning now. It’s loaded with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and anti-bacterial properties that help improve the digestive & respiratory systems. It also helps boost metabolism, provides vitamin C & potassium, and helps detoxify the body,” Shilpa wrote on Instagram.

The actor, however, advised one should not mix honey in extremely hot water or extremely cold water. “It changes and diminishes the benefits,” she added.

How about trying this drink?