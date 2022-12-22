Ahead of Christmas, Shilpa Shetty shares recipe for gluten-free cupcakes

Christmas is almost here and it’s time to revel in the festive atmosphere. Marked by family get-togethers, merry-making, and scrumptious desserts, this festival is incomplete without devouring cakes! But, for many with gluten intolerance, cakes can be a strict no-no due to the presence of flour — which is high in gluten. But that doesn’t mean you have to let go of cakes during the holiday season. How about giving a gluten-free spin to your favourite cupcakes?

It’s not us but Shilpa Shetty saying the same as she recently shared the recipe for delicious and healthy gluten-free cupcakes that can be prepared without any hassle at home. “Christmas is around the corner and it’s time to indulge in some lip-smackin’ desserts. So, today I’m making the Crème Christmas Cupcakes, which are not just deliciously colourful but also completely healthy and gluten-free. Treat yourself to these yummy cupcakes and don’t forget to enjoy your very own #SundayBinge, this Christmas,” the actor wrote on Instagram, alongside a video preparing this delectable Christmas treat.

These ‘crème Christmas cupcakes’ can be a perfect addition to your Christmas menu this year. Here’s how you can prepare them.

Ingredients

For cupcakes

*1/4 cup butter spread (at room temperature)

*3/4 cup brown sugar

*1/4 cup Greek yoghurt

*3/4 cup almond flour

*1/4 cup cocoa powder

*1 tsp baking powder

*1/2 tsp baking soda

*A pinch of salt

*1/4 cup milk

*1 tsp vanilla essence

For frosting

*3/4 cup dark chocolate slab (melted)

*3/4 cup white chocolate slab, melted

*4 tbsp milk (2 tbsp for each chocolate)

*4 tbsp butter spread (2 tbsp for each chocolate)

*Holiday special sprinklers: stars, holly, mistletoe, snowflakes, etc.

Method

For cupcakes

*Add butter spread and brown sugar in a bowl, and whisk them together for 5-7 minutes using a blender.

*Add Greek yoghurt to the mixture and again whisk the mixture for two minutes.

*1/2 cup jowar flour (sorghum)

*Add jowar flour to the bowl using a sieve.

*Now, add almond flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix the ingredients well.

*Add milk to the mixture followed by vanilla essence. Mix it well. The consistency should be thick and smooth.

*Transfer the cupcake mix to the piping bag.

*Keep the silicon mould ready or grease the cupcake tray with butter spread.

*Add the mixture to the silicon moulds, distribute evenly, and tap the tray.

*Preheat the oven for 10 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

*Place the cupcake tray in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

For frosting

*Take two bowls of melted chocolate – one with dark and the other with white chocolate.

*Add 2 tbsp milk to each chocolate bowl followed by 2 tbsp of butter spread to each.

*Give them a mix and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes.

*Once the cupcakes are ready, allow them to cool down to room temperature, else the frosting will melt on warm cupcakes.

*After the frosting is done, add some holiday-special sprinklers on top.

“Jowar is a great source of fibre, protein, essential vitamins and minerals such as B vitamins and calcium, phosphorus, potassium, copper, and is also gluten-free. Almonds are excellent sources of protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, calcium, and potassium,” Shilpa shared, adding that dark chocolate, on the other hand, is a great source of energy, fat, minerals and antioxidants.

