Easy recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes healthy ragi dosa; watch video

Shilpa Shetty just showed us how to cook a healthy version of dosa using ragi. And the recipe is equally hassle-free.

Ragi or finger millet is known to have a lot of health benefits. It improves digestion, boosts respiratory health, increases energy levels and detoxifies the body. It is also rich in dietary fibre which keeps the stomach full, minimising appetite and promoting weight loss.

“Our superfood ragi ensures that your meal is loaded with nutrients. Serve it with sambar and chutneys of your choice, and it makes for a filling & delicious meal,” Shilpa wrote alongside the recipe video that she shared on Instagram.

Try Shilpa’s ragi dosa recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup – Ragi, soaked overnight

1/4 cup – Urad dal (black lentils), soaked

2-3 tbsp – Cooked rice 1 tsp – Methi seeds, soaked

1 cup – Water Salt as per taste

Gun powder, for topping

Coriander leaves, for topping

Method

* In a grinder, add ragi, urad dal, methi seeds, and cooked rice. Now add water and blend the ingredients.

* Transfer the batter from the grinder to a bowl. You can add more water if required until you get a smooth, runny consistency. Leave the batter overnight to ferment.

* Take it out the next morning. Add salt to the batter and mix.

* Heat a pan. Slice onion into half and use it to grease the pan with oil.

* Now pour the batter on the pan and spread it evenly in a round shape with a deep ladle. Let it cook.

* Add some ghee to the sides. Put some gun powder and coriander leaves on the dosa.

* Cover the pan and let the dosa cook for two to four minutes on low flame.

