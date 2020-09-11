This weekend, try Shilpa Shetty’s healthy corn fritter recipe

Try Shilpa Shetty's corn fritter recipe. (Source: theshilpashetty/Instagram)

Who does not like hot and crispy fritters? If you have been craving them, take out some time this weekend and make them. As for the filling, Shilpa Shetty recently shared a very simple recipe for healthy fritters made of corn and sweet potatoes, and shallow fried, which even your kids will love eating.

“One keeps experimenting, but creating something that hits that sweet spot of taste & health is no less than a miracle. These Corn Fritters are the perfect solution. They’re loaded with vitamins & minerals, are delicious, and are a hit with the kids & the adults. Team it up with the curd dip and they make for a great snack,” wrote the Dhadkan actor on Instagram.

Check out the recipe:

Ingredients

Corn fritters

1 cup – Sweet corn, boiled and coarsely mashed

2 – Small sweet potato, boiled and grated

2 – Spring onion greens (scallions), finely chopped

2 tbsp – Coriander leaves, finely chopped

1 – Red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1½ tbsp – Flax seed powder

½ cup – Breadcrumbs

1 cup – Cheddar cheese, grated

Salt as per taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Dip

3 tbsp – Curd

1 tbsp – Mint leaves, finely chopped

Salt as per taste

Method

* In a bowl, add the mashed corn. Add sweet potatoes, spring onions, chopped coriander leaves, red chilli, flax seed powder, breadcrumbs and grated cheese. Mix all the ingredients well.

* Add some salt and mix again.

* Now grease your palms slightly with oil. Take a portion of the fritter mixture and shape them into small triangles.

* Heat frying oil in a pan. Place the fritters on the pan and cook for about two to four minutes on each side till they turn golden brown. Your fritters are ready.

Dip

* Take curd in a bowl. Add chopped mint leaves and salt. Mix the ingredients. Your dip is ready.

