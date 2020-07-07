Shilpa Shetty goes vegetarian for the environment

A lot of Bollywood actors have chosen veganism to reduce the carbon footprint and practice a sustainable lifestyle. Joining them, Shilpa Shetty posted on Instagram that she has now accepted vegetarianism completely. “Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing,” she commented.
In her post, she mentioned that given her Mangalorean roots, meals without fish or chicken would always seem incomplete as she was a hardcore non-vegetarian. In fact, her YouTube channel too has many non-vegetarian recipes. But considering the benefits of vegetarian food prompted her decision. “Also, following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve and also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for our health and the health of the planet. So, to give back to nature as best as I can here’s a choice I’ve made for myself,” she wrote in the post.
Ahh! My ultimate dream, to grow my own, but for now… I have something to share. Since I’ve shared many milestones here, this is something… that’s a very personal choice, a hard decision for me; seemed impossible at one time, but it felt like a ‘calling’ of sorts. The shift happened gradually and NOW, I have accepted “vegetarianism” completely. Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous-oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing. Also, following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve & also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for OUR health and the health of the PLANET. So, to give back to nature as best as I can, here’s a choice I’ve made for myself. Given my roots (Mangalorean), our diet always comprised of certain elements, meals would often feel incomplete without fish/ chicken as they became habits, then becoming an addiction. But ever since I adopted Yoga as a way of life, I always felt incomplete. I needed to step up… 45 years into this journey of life, and I’ve finally made the switch. In the past, being a hardcore non-vegetarian, even my YouTube channel has a lot of non-vegetarian recipes! I WON’T be deleting any of those, as they have been shot but going forward I WILL be focusing mainly on the vegetarian recipes. You all are and have been my extended family & my well-wishers for so many years, hence keeping you posted, about this important step. Every CHOICE has a CONSEQUENCE, make sure you make the right one 🙏 With Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra ❤️🙏🏻🧿 . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #vegetarian #gratitude #health #planet #change #choice #eatclean #mondaymotivation
In the video, she is seen plucking fresh vegetables from the farm. Prior to this, we saw Samantha Akkineni nurturing her home garden during her quarantine period, right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce on the terrace.
My first harvest of cabbage microgreens 💚.. For those of you interested in growing your own … all you need is a tray , cocopeat , seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in .. if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight , a bed side lamp can be placed near it .. 😊😊 Step 1: fill the tray with cocopeat … leave room at the top Step 2: sprinkle the seeds Step 3: spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray. Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window .. if there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp (I did that ) . Leave it for 4 days .. (you can check on it everyday you ll see it sprout ) . On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once everyday .. By day 8 your microgreens are ready to harvest upto day 14 💚… I got my seeds from @zeptogreens .. happy gardening 💚
In her Instagram posts and stories, she often shares some sneak peeks of her home garden and also tried some vegan soup recipe during the lockdown.
