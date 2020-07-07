Shilpa Shetty goes vegetarian for the environment

Shilpa Shetty Kundra goes vegetarain. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram) Shilpa Shetty Kundra goes vegetarain. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram)

A lot of Bollywood actors have chosen veganism to reduce the carbon footprint and practice a sustainable lifestyle. Joining them, Shilpa Shetty posted on Instagram that she has now accepted vegetarianism completely. “Primarily, because I wanted to reduce my carbon footprint in the environment. Over the years, I’ve realised that cultivating livestock for food, has not only destroyed forests but also been the largest sources of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide emissions. These are majorly responsible for the climate change our planet is experiencing,” she commented.

In her post, she mentioned that given her Mangalorean roots, meals without fish or chicken would always seem incomplete as she was a hardcore non-vegetarian. In fact, her YouTube channel too has many non-vegetarian recipes. But considering the benefits of vegetarian food prompted her decision. “Also, following a vegetarian diet is not only beneficial for animals, but also can actually protect us from heart disease, diabetes, obesity, can improve and also reverse cardiovascular health, and some major diseases. It’s the best change for our health and the health of the planet. So, to give back to nature as best as I can here’s a choice I’ve made for myself,” she wrote in the post.

In the video, she is seen plucking fresh vegetables from the farm. Prior to this, we saw Samantha Akkineni nurturing her home garden during her quarantine period, right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce on the terrace.

In her Instagram posts and stories, she often shares some sneak peeks of her home garden and also tried some vegan soup recipe during the lockdown.

