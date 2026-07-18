Shashi Tharoor spotlights Ramassery delicacy that ‘looks like a dosa but tastes like idli’

Seems like Shashi Tharoor has recently been bitten by the idli bug. Following his eloquent defence of the rice cakes in a previous X interaction (where he called them “savoury monolith of South Indian culinary genius”, remember?), the Congress MP is back again, this time spotlighting Ramasserry idlis.

These are Ramasserry idlis, a very special type that looks like a dosa but tastes like a idli. Not a typical idli though! https://t.co/GTkmMXcGgO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 8, 2026

Taking to X, he mentioned: “These are Ramasserry idlis, a very special type that looks like a dosa but tastes like an idli. Not a typical idli though!”

What makes it special?

Harsh Shodhan, chef and founder of The Gourmet Kitchen & Studio, explains that hailing from the village of Ramassery in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the Ramassery idli looks almost like a dosa because of its flat, round shape, but when you eat it, it has the soft texture and comforting taste of an idli.

Concurring, celebrity chef Ananya Banerjee adds that this 200-year-old delicacy was brought by Mudaliar settlers from Tamil Nadu and preserved through generations using a unique traditional steaming technique.

“The traditional steaming process, undertaken by local families for generations, gives it this unique identity and sets it apart from the idlis most of us are familiar with,” Chef Shodhan shares.

Health benefits to note

Like a traditional idli, Chef Sodhan says Ramassery idli is made with fermented rice and lentils, making it easy to digest. It is steamed rather than fried, light on the stomach, and fits well into a balanced diet.

Chef Sombir Chaudary, Co-Founder, Kompany Hospitality and Kalpaney, added that regional food traditions carry within them the wisdom of communities that understood nutrition and flavour long before it became a conversation.

“Fermented and steamed foods like Ramassery Idli are gentle on the digestive system, rich in natural probiotics, and require virtually no added fat, making them one of the most wholesome breakfast choices you can make,” he adds.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.