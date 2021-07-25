‘Exotic crispy wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest’: Shashi Tharoor’s recipe of bhelpuri wins over people

Shashi Tharoor is known for his penchant and usage of fancy words. The Congress MP and author has created quite a reputation for himself on social media and the best bit is he can also laugh at himself. Recently, he shared a Whatsapp forward where the humble Indian snack bhelpuri was described in ways we have not heard not before. “[E]xotic crispy wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest drizzled with an aromatic salsa-verde of Rajasthani desert cilantro,” it read.

Well, the catch here is the concluding bit where it was mentioned, “Got this recipe from Dr Shashi Tharoor”.

As received on ⁦@WhatsApp⁩. Good for weekend consumption!😂 pic.twitter.com/2z5pYspZei — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 24, 2021

People on social media had a field day. One wrote, ‘Good one. Rolling on the floor laughing sir, we request you to define other cuisines too like PaniPuri & Chaat. May be You can launch “Foodosaurus” Green salad after “Tharoorosaurus”’ while the other asked, “Sir What about ‘poha’.”

Like all Indian snack, the tangy bhel puri is a burst of flavours and has a separate fan base. The most incredible bit is how easy it is to make. You can follow this recipe from chef Ranveer Brar, shared on his YouTube channel. Here’s what he shared below the video in verbatim.

MUMBAI BHEL PURI

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 25-30 minutes

Serving: 4

Ingredients

For Tamarind Chutney

2 tbsp – Tamarind, soaked

1½ cup – Water

1 – Dry red chilli, deseeded & soaked

4 tbsp – Jaggery

6-8 – Dates, seedless

Salt to taste

¼ tsp – Asafoetida

For Garlic Chilli Chutney

15-20 – Byadgi dry red chillies, soaked & deseeded

12-15 cloves – Garlic

2 tbsp – Peanut oil (optional)

For Dry Green Chutney

1 small bunch – Coriander leaves

Salt to taste

2 fresh – Green chillies

A few Mint leaves

1/4 cup – Roasted brown chana

For Mumbai Bhel Mixture

2 cups – Puffed rice, lightly roasted

4 tbsp – Peanut

1/3 cup – Fried masala dal

1/3 cup – Chana jor garam

For Sukhi Mumbai bhel

1 cup – Mumbai bhel minutes

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves chopped

1/2 medium – Onion, chopped

1/2 medium – Tomato, chopped

1/2 medium – Potatoes, boiled & chopped

1 fresh – Green chilli, chopped

1./2 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

1/4 tsp – Dried mango powder

1/2 small – Lemon juice

1 tbsp – Dry green chutney

1 tbsp – Sev

2-3 – Fried puri

For Geli Mumbai bhel

1 cup – Mumbai bhel mixture

1 tbsp – Coriander leaves chopped

1.2 – Onion, medium, chopped

1/2 – Tomato, medium, chopped

1/2 – Potato, medium, boiled & chopped

1 – Fresh Green chilli, chopped

1/2 tsp – Degi red chilli powder

1/4 tsp – Dried mango powder

1/2 – Small lemon juice

1 tbsp- Dry green chutney

1 tsp – Garlic chilli chutney

2-3 tbsp – Tamarind chutney

2 tbsp – Sev

2-3 – Fried puri

Method:

For Tamarind Chutney

*In a pan add strained tamarind pulp, water, dry red chilli, jaggery, dates, salt, asafoetida and boil it for 15-20 minutes on medium heat.

*Once boiled, grind it properly using a hand blender and keep aside for further use.

For Garlic Chilli Chutney

*In a grinder jar add soaked byadgi dry red chillies, garlic, and grind into a fine paste.

*Keep aside for further use.

For Dry Green Chutney

*In a grinder jar add coriander leaves, green chillies, salt, a few mint leaves, roasted brown chana and grind it into a fine powder.

*Keep aside for further use.

For Mumbai Bhel Mixture

*In a bowl add puffed rice, peanuts, fried masala dal, chana jor garam and mix everything properly and keep aside for further use.

For Sukhi Mumbai bhel

*In a bowl add Mumbai bhel mixture, coriander leaves, onion, tomato, potato, green chilli, degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, lemon juice, dry green chutney and mix everything properly.

*Now put it in a paper cone and garnish with sev and fried puri.

For Geli Mumbai bhel

*In a bowl add mumbai bhel mixture, coriander leaves, onion, tomato, potato, green chilli, degi red chilli powder, dry mango powder, lemon juice, dry green chutney, garlic chilli chutney, tamarind chutney and mix everything properly.

*Now put it in a paper cone and garnish with sev and fried puri.

Check out the video here.