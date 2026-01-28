Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh shares her protein-rich diet: ‘Try to cover 70 grams in the morning itself’

For women doing strength training or intense workouts, higher protein intake can be suitable

Vineeta SinghVineeta Singh opens up about protein (Photo: Vineeta Singh/Instagram)

Shark Tank India judge and marathon runner Vineeta Singh recently revealed her protein-heavy morning routine on Instagram, noting, “2 grams of protein per body weight. Super critical for women to work out. How I am able to do that in spite of not eating meat? I generally aim for 110 to 120 grams of protein per day. I try to cover almost 70 grams in the first half of the day.”

She then detailed her pre-workout routine. “The first thing in the morning is the black coffee that I have. I have started adding half a scoop of whey protein, which creates a buffer in the system where blood sugar doesn’t dip before workout.”

Stating that despite having no meat in her diet, she is able to meet her protein requirement, Singh added: “If you are an egg-eater like me, then nothing like ande (eggs) in the morning. 5-6 eggs meet many requirements. I have 4 whole eggs and two egg whites. Then I have a whey protein shake with 30 grams of protein per scoop. I also add 3-5 grams of creatine as I have been recommended it.”

She also mentioned that women who feel bloated after eating protein could try blanching it first.

Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said that front-loading protein can be helpful, especially for active women. “Eating a larger amount of protein earlier in the day supports muscle repair, improves fullness, and helps stabilise blood sugar levels, especially during workouts,” said Sheikh.

Is consuming 2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight safe for women who work out regularly?

For women doing strength training or intense workouts, higher protein intake can be suitable. “However, needs can vary based on body weight, workout intensity, kidney health, and total calorie intake. Protein targets should always be tailored to the individual,” said Sheikh.

Vineeta mentions meeting her protein needs despite not eating meat. Is that realistic?

Sheikh affirmed that it is completely possible. “Eggs, dairy, whey protein, and plant-based protein powders can help meet daily protein needs. Planning and spreading protein across meals is more important than depending on a single source.”

protein Are you having enough protein? (Photo: AI Generated)

She also adds whey protein to her morning coffee. Is this advisable?

According to Sheikh, adding protein to coffee can help avoid early blood sugar dips and support workout performance. “However, it may not work for everyone, particularly those sensitive to caffeine or protein supplements. The quality of protein and individual tolerance are important factors,” said Sheikh.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng)

Many women complain of bloating after consuming protein supplements. Why does this happen?

Bloating is often linked to lactose intolerance, poor-quality protein powders, or insufficient water intake. “Switching to lactose-free whey or plant-based protein and increasing fluid intake can help lessen digestive discomfort,” said Sheikh.

What should women keep in mind before adopting such a routine?

Protein intake should boost health and performance, not cause digestive problems or nutritional imbalances. A balanced diet and personalised approach usually lead to better long-term results.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

